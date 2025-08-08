Metaguest.AI Featured In The CSE's Technology Issue & Capital Magazine's Spring/Summer 2025 Issue
Featured in The CSE's Technology Issue (May 28, 2025)
In this edition of the Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine, Metaguest is showcased among six cutting-edge technology firms leveraging AI and nanotech to transform industries across Canada. The feature includes an in-depth conversation with CEO Tony Comparelli, discussing how Metaguest's proprietary AI framework is being deployed at major hotel brands, enabling personalized, multilingual guest services-from pre-arrival bookings to post-check-out engagement.
Spotlight in Capital Magazine's Spring/Summer 2025 Issue
Capital Magazine-Ottawa's premier business publication-has included Metaguest in its Spring/Summer 2025 feature titled "METAGUEST: Evolution in Action for the AI Age of Hospitality" . The article positions Metaguest as a model of AI-driven evolution for Ottawa's tech ecosystem, emphasizing how the company's multilingual, app-free concierge platform is transforming hotel operations and guest satisfaction across the hospitality industry.
About Metaguest Incorporated
Metaguest is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge-all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.
Forward-Looking Momentum
Metaguest remains actively engaged with investors to advance its secured loan facility, expand partnership agreements with global hotel brands, and roll out new modules focused on revenue optimization and guest retention. With a rapidly expanding footprint-particularly in markets like New York and South Florida-these media highlights come at a pivotal time in the firm's growth journey.
