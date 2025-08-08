MENAFN - GetNews)



McCann Dublin today reported a significant increase in the use of proxy servers by e-commerce startups, as digital entrepreneurs invest in advanced security and market research tools to compete in an increasingly crowded online marketplace.

Global e-commerce sales are on track to reach $6.5 trillion by 2026 (Statista), with competition intensifying across nearly every product category. At the same time, the global cost of cybercrime is projected to hit $10.5 trillion annually by 2025 (Cybersecurity Ventures), driving startups to seek solutions that both protect data and deliver actionable business intelligence.

“Proxy servers have evolved from a niche technology to a business essential,” said David Wall, Design Director at McCann Dublin.“They give startups the ability to conduct market research without tipping off competitors, while also shielding sensitive customer and company data from cyber threats.”

Proxy servers allow companies to mask their IP addresses, enabling secure, anonymous browsing and the collection of geo-specific market data. This is critical for tracking competitor pricing, identifying emerging trends, and tailoring campaigns to local markets. According to a 2024 Bright Data survey, 72% of e-commerce companies using proxies reported improved accuracy in market insights, and 58% saw faster competitive response times.

McCann Dublin's recent article, Why E-Commerce Startups Invest in Proxy Servers for Market Research , details how proxies are helping brands boost conversion rates by up to 20% by refining product positioning based on regional demand. The firm notes that early adoption of such tools often provides a measurable competitive advantage in global expansion efforts.

Independent experts agree.“The e-commerce space is moving toward hyper-localized strategies,” said Anne Murphy, a retail technology analyst at MarketScope.“Startups that integrate proxies into their research workflows are able to react to market shifts days, even weeks, ahead of those relying solely on conventional analytics.”

As more consumers shop online and expect seamless, secure experiences, McCann Dublin predicts proxy adoption will continue to rise - especially among startups targeting rapid international growth.

