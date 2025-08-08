MENAFN - GetNews)



"Elite Constellation of Industry Experts Releases New Book - The Journey of FinTech: Fintellectual Minds Exploring FinTech through Gen AI Lens"The financial world is on the brink of an extraordinary transformation, and the new book The Journey of FinTech is the ultimate guide for those who want in on the revolution.

Authored by FinTech innovation leader Vivek Dubey and co-authored by Dr. Awadhesh Singh (Bloomberg), Ashish Jain (Lloyds), and Ranjan Pradhan, Sudeesh Pillai, and Dr. Geetha Raghuraj (from Capgemini), this book is not just a read-it's a roadmap for navigating the trillion-dollar shifts shaping the future of money, technology, and global inclusion.

From the rapid rise of embedded finance and voice payments to the potential of Web3, blockchain, and Quantum computing, this visionary work unpacks it all. With insights grounded in research and real-world innovation, the book explains how Big Tech is becoming Big Bank, how AI and blockchain are rewriting financial playbooks, and why FinTech is the greatest equalizer of our time.

$7 TRILLION will be unlocked by embedded finance by 2030

Voice payments are projected to exceed $164 BILLION

1.4 BILLION unbanked individuals-mostly women-stand to benefit Quantum computing in finance is forecast to reach $4.24 BILLION



Vivek Dubey, the lead author and industry engagement and innovation leader at Capgemini FS Global, with over two decades of experience and four technology patents, brings unmatched industry foresight to this compelling and timely release. His previous book , The Journey of RegTech , is already featured in top universities across India.

“This book is a blueprint, not just for understanding FinTech, but for building the future with it.” – Vivek Dubey

The Journey of FinTech is available for purchase from major retailers including Amazon.

Grab your copy of The Journey of FinTech today and discover how innovation, inclusion, and intelligence are shaping a smarter, more equitable financial world.

The Journey of FinTech: Fintellectual Minds Exploring FinTech through Gen AI Lens By Vivek Dubey & Co-Authors | Published by Notion Press | ISBN: 9798899848926 | Release Date: July 18, 2025