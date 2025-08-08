Expanding Global Market Presence, Smart Announces New Zealand Launch Of The Smart #1 And #3

MENAFN - GetNews) . smart has officially launched the smart #1, a premium compact urban SUV and #3, an SUV coupe in New Zealand with Armstrong's, expanding its footprint in Oceania.

. Available in PRO+, Premium, and BRABUS variants, the smart #1 is priced at NZD $64,990 – $79,990 and the smart #3 at NZD $69,990 – $84,990 (plus on-road costs), underscoring their tiered appeal in urban electric mobility.

. Dealerships are now officially open and welcome customers to experience test drives at Armstrong's smart East Auckland and Christchurch.

. Initial customer response has been strong, with smart now operating in 37 markets worldwide as part of its global expansion strategy.

Smart has officially introduced its premium all-electric SUV lineup to New Zealand through a strategic partnership with Armstrong's, one of the country's largest independent automotive groups. The smart #1 is priced from NZD $64,990 to NZD $79,990, while the smart #3 ranges from NZD $69,990 to NZD $84,990 (plus on-road costs), with both models available in PRO+, Premium, and BRABUS variants.

smart announces New Zealand launch of the smart #1 and #3

Designed by Mercedes-Benz Global Design team, the smart #1 was created as a premium compact urban SUV, while the smart #3 is an SUV coupe. Offering a combination of premium avant-garde style and high-tech features while embodying smart's dedication to innovation and sustainable urban mobility, the smart #1 and smart #3 have already won the acclaim of customers worldwide.

Less than two weeks since orders in New Zealand began, smart has reported a strong positive response to their stunning range of premium all-electric SUV models. The models have a well-established presence across markets in China, Europe, Malaysia, Singapore, Egypt, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand, among others, and will be gradually rolled out into other global markets throughout 2025.

smart Shop-in-Shop Concept in East Auckland and Christchurch

As part of its ongoing global expansion, smart is excited to announce that the smart #1 and #3 will be available for test drives at Armstrong's Mercedes-Benz dealerships in East Auckland and Christchurch. Thanks to the innovative Shop-in-Shop smart concept, customers can experience these premium all-electric SUVs at Armstrong's locations in East Auckland, at 279 Ti Rakau Drive, and in Christchurch, at 6 Detroit Place. This provides an exciting opportunity for potential customers to explore the smart #1 and #3 firsthand and see why they have already garnered enthusiastic feedback worldwide.

smart #1 and #3 will expand to more global markets in 2025

Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart, said, "We are delighted to introduce smart #1 and #3 to New Zealand through our strategic partnership with Armstrong's. New Zealand presents excellent growth opportunities for our premium all-electric SUV lineup. This milestone launch reflects our 'open your mind' brand mantra as we accelerate our global presence in 2025."

Troy Kennedy, the CEO of Armstrong's, said, "smart #1 and #3 are now available to New Zealand customers, with enthusiastic test drive feedback boosting our confidence for smart's future here. These vehicles blend German precision, European quality and Chinese electric innovation – precisely what today's eco-conscious customers demand. We've chosen to launch smart strategically in East Auckland (Botany) and Christchurch, two key markets that align well with the brand's innovative spirit and strong growth potential in New Zealand."

smart will expand its global model range and market presence in the future

Following its "China-Europe, dual-home" global development strategy, smart continues to strengthen its global position across 37 markets spanning China, Europe, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The brand is committed to further expanding both its model range and market presence in the coming year.

Contact

Sebastian Liu

...

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 90s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. smart was officially established in 2019 with a forward-looking "China-Europe, dual home" global development strategy, and is committed to becoming a world-leading, new-premium, intelligent and all-electric auto brand.

Following the comprehensive renewal of the brand, product and business model, smart will "Sprint to the Next Level" and has updated its brand claim. "open your mind" reflects a commitment to embracing diversity of thoughts, cultures, and beliefs, with an optimistic and open attitude, and making inspiration a reality through innovation. Engineering, research, and development for the new generation all-electric vehicle portfolio is led by the smart R&D team, with the Mercedes-Benz Global design team overseeing vehicle design. smart has introduced three SUV models, namely the #1, #3, and the all-new smart #5, which indicates the brand's formal foray into the premium mid-size all-electric SUV market segment.