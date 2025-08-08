Open The Mind To The Power Of Firsts, Smart Debuts Its #3 Keith Haring Art Car Globally, Launches #5 BRABUS And #5 Premium+ AWD In China At Auto Shanghai

MENAFN - GetNews) . smart is showcasing its expanded premium vehicle lineup at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Booth 4A03) from today.

smart is showcasing its expanded premium vehicle lineup from today at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (booth 4A03), with the global debut of the smart #3 Keith Haring Art Car, alongside the China launch of the all-new smart #5 BRABUS and smart #5 Premium+ AWD. At the same time, smart is officially launching the global Brand Campaign "open your mind Experiences". Supported by the "Power of Firsts" concept, this campaign is designed to inspire customers worldwide to initiate their first-time encounter with the smart brand and its products.

smart showcases its expanded portfolio at Auto Shanghai 2025

Mr. Tong Xiangbei, Global CEO of smart, said, "Over the past five years, with strong support from our shareholders and loyal global customers, smart has achieved key strategic milestones. As smart enters its second five-year phase, we will continue to focus on enhancing global operations and expanding our customer base to achieve high-quality, sustainable development in 2025."

Mr. Tong Xiangbei, Global CEO of smart

Ms. Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart, said, "The 'open your mind' brand claim lies at the heart of who we are. Today, we're proud to launch our 'open your mind Experiences' brand campaign, built around the emotional concept of the 'Power of Firsts'. This spirit is also embodied in the three exciting new smart vehicles here today, inviting our customers worldwide to discover the boundless possibilities of life through every first-time experience."

Ms. Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart

Art on the Move: smart #3 Keith Haring Art Car Global Debut

In an exciting global first, the smart #3 Keith Haring Art Car once again showcases smart's bold imagination in design through stunning artistry. Keith Haring's iconic visual style, characterized by bold lines, vibrant colors, and dynamic human figures in spontaneous motion, resonates deeply with smart's "open your mind" brand claim committing to reimagine urban mobility with creativity, inclusivity, and optimism.

The smart #3 Keith Haring Art Car

The Art Car's exterior manifests Haring's dynamic figures and bold color palette, transforming the smart #3 into a moving canvas. Inside, the artistic collaboration continues with thoughtfully integrated Keith Haring elements throughout the cabin, from custom headrests to the frosted sunroof.

Made to Stand Out: smart #5 BRABUS Celebrates Its China Launch

Following its world premiere in Milan, the smart #5 BRABUS is having its China launch at Auto Shanghai 2025, priced from RMB 329,900. The smart #5 BRABUS stands out with its striking design elements that emphasize the model's high-performance character. Distinctive 21-inch BRABUS Monoblock Z wheels create an imposing presence, with dazzling red brake calipers. The exclusive BRABUS signature styling also integrated into its premium interior: seats with DINAMICA®, an Alcantara steering wheel with illuminated BRABUS lettering, an Ambient Light+ with 256 customizable colors, and an immersive Sennheiser Signature Sound System.

smart #5 BRABUS

BRABUS Design Interior

On the performance front, the smart #5 BRABUS features an advanced electric drive system delivering peak power of 475 kW and a thrilling Launch Mode that accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Its cutting-edge 800-volt platform enables ultra-fast DC charging, requiring only 15 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%, and its large 100 kWh battery provides a maximum range of 660 kilometers (CLTC standard), promising an exhilarating premium driving experience.

More Premium, All-Terrain Experience: smart #5 Premium+ AWD China Launch

The #5 Premium+ AWD is also launching at the event, sure to meet customer needs for an all-terrain experience, priced from RMB 279,900. The smart #5 Premium+ AWD air suspension system offers 95mm of height adjustment across six settings (-50mm to +45mm), providing maximum ground clearance of 231mm for challenging terrain while allowing easier entry and cargo loading at its lowest setting. The Continuous Controlled Damping (CCD) system processes data 500 times per second to optimize ride comfort in all conditions.

The smart #5 Premium+ AWD

Powered by dual motors, the Premium+ AWD delivers impressive peak power and torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.9s and conquering steep inclines with its 45° climbing capability. The intelligent AWD system enables seamless switching between two-wheel and four-wheel drive, while five off-road driving modes-Adaptive, Sand, Snow, Mud, and Rock-ensure the vehicle can handle diverse terrains with ease. Special attention to weatherproofing includes enhanced door seal systems designed to withstand 500mm water depth, making it the perfect companion for adventurous journeys beyond urban boundaries.

Open your mind to the Power of Firsts

After renewing the "open your mind" brand claim in 2024, smart is continuing to refine its brand image, launching the "open your mind Experiences" global brand campaign. Spotlighting the "Power of Firsts," this campaign aims to inspire global customers to initiate first-time life experiences, together with smart brand and products.

In 2025, smart plans to enter more than 10 new markets, with a global footprint now at 37 markets worldwide, further strengthening its global business operations. Looking ahead to the next five years, smart is poised to write an exciting new chapter by collaborating with exceptional partners and customers around the world to truly open your mind.

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 90s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. smart was officially established in 2019 with a forward-looking "China-Europe, dual home" global development strategy, and is committed to becoming a world-leading, new-premium, intelligent and all-electric auto brand.

Following the comprehensive renewal of the brand, product and business model, smart will "Sprint to the Next Level" and has updated its brand claim. "open your mind" reflects a commitment to embracing diversity of thoughts, cultures, and beliefs, with an optimistic and open attitude, and making inspiration a reality through innovation. Engineering, research, and development for the new generation all-electric vehicle portfolio is led by the smart R&D team, with the Mercedes-Benz Global design team overseeing vehicle design. smart has introduced three SUV models, namely the #1, #3, and the all-new smart #5, which indicates the brand's formal foray into the premium mid-size all-electric SUV market segment.