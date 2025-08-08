Smart Expands Product Portfolio In Right-Hand Drive Markets, #5 Launches In Hong Kong And Makes Its Premiere In Malaysia

MENAFN - GetNews) . smart launches #5 in Hong Kong, while making its premiere in Malaysia.

smart has officially launched the all-new smart #5 in Hong Kong, while making its premiere in Malaysia. These launches mark a significant milestone in expanding smart's product portfolio in right-hand drive markets, furthering the brand's global footprint.

The smart #5, the brand's first-ever premium mid-size SUV, is positioned as a contemporary adventurer. Built to go beyond urban confines, the vehicle features an honest, muscular design combined with outdoor-focused features and integrated equipment accessories to enhance users' enjoyment of nature.

Following its world premiere in Australia, #5 BRABUS world premiere in Italy, and launch of #5 BRABUS and #5 Premium+ AWD at Auto Shanghai 2025, the #5 Hong Kong launch and Malaysia represent smart's continued commitment to bringing its latest innovations to global markets.

Ms. Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart, said: "The launch of smart #5 in Hong Kong and Malaysia premiere represent an important step in our Asia Market. These markets have shown strong enthusiasm for smart's premium electric vehicles. Expanding our product portfolio with the #5 allows us to meet the diverse needs of our customers in these key right-hand drive markets."

As of April 2025, smart has expanded its business to 37 markets worldwide, across China and Europe, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, with further expansion into 10 new overseas markets in 2025.

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 1990s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. In late 2019, Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group officially established smart global joint venture.

From 2019 to 2024, after the comprehensive renewal of its brand, products, and business model, smart successfully achieved the strategic objectives set for its initial five-year phase. Adhering steadfastly to the "China-Europe, Dual Home" global development strategy, smart has transformed into a leading premium all-electric intelligent automotive brand. It now boasts an expanding product matrix and a global footprint spanning around 40 countries and regions. In 2025, smart aims to boost its global business operations.