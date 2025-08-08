Enhancing The Partnership With Inchcape In Latin America, Smart Expanded Its Business Network Into Colombia, Uruguay And Ecuador

MENAFN - GetNews) . smart announces the partnership with Inchcape, a global leader in automotive distribution, to enter Colombia, Uruguay, and Ecuador, further expanding its footprint in Latin America.

. Leveraging Inchcape's extensive market experience, a highly seasoned team, and a deep understanding of consumer needs, smart will bring a new-premium, intelligent and sustainable future mobility experience to local consumers.

. Currently, smart's business network spans 37 countries and regions worldwide, and will continuously explore more emerging overseas markets.

Following the launch of smart #1 and #3 in Chile in January, today, the new-premium intelligent auto brand, smart announced a strategic partnership with Inchcape, a global automotive distribution leader and the Mercedes-Benz general distributor in the region to explore the Colombia, Uruguay, and Ecuador markets, further accelerating its expansion in Latin America. To date, smart's global footprint has expanded to 37 countries and regions.

smart announces a strategic partnership with Inchcape to explore the Colombia, Uruguay, and Ecuador markets

Ms. Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart, said, "In 2025, we will accelerate the brand's global expansion. Latin America is a strategic market for smart, offering immense growth potential. We are delighted to partner with Inchcape, which has extensive experience in operating premium automotive brands with a highly reputed and seasoned team in the local market. We believe this collaboration will bring smart's unique brand, product, and service experience to more consumers, jointly exploring new-premium, intelligent, and sustainable mobility."

Ms. Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart

The new energy vehicle market in Latin America is experiencing rapid growth, with increasing market penetration. As governments prioritize environmental protection and sustainable development, countries like Colombia, Uruguay, and Ecuador have introduced supportive policies, providing strong tailwinds for the growth of the new energy vehicle market and offering new momentum for smart's expansion in Latin America and its global layout.

As a global leader in automotive distribution and general distributor for Mercedes-Benz in Colombia, Uruguay, and Ecuador, Inchcape has a strong reputation and broad consumer base in the Latin American market. Through the strategic partnership, smart will efficiently integrate Mercedes-Benz's established local resources, quickly respond to customer demands, and accelerate its presence and deep cultivation in the Latin American market.

Marco García, General Manager of Inchcape MACAM

Marco García, General Manager of Inchcape MACAM (Argentina, Mercedes-Benz Colombia, Uruguay, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala), said: "We are very pleased to introduce smart in Colombia, Uruguay and Ecuador, expanding our electric mobility offering in Latin America. This addition reaffirms our commitment to a more sustainable future, while offering our customers an innovative and sophisticated driving experience. With smart, we are not only bringing cutting-edge technology, but also a new vision of urban mobility.”

Guided by“China-Europe, Dual home” global development strategy, smart is accelerating its global expansion and will expand into over 10 overseas markets in 2025. To date, smart's global business footprint has covered 37 countries and regions, including China, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and Latin America. More emerging markets are expected in the future, so stay tuned.

Contact

Sebastian Liu

...

About smart Automobile

Since the birth of the brand in the 90s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. smart Automobile was officially established in 2019 with a forward-looking "China-Europe, dual home" global development strategy, and is committed to becoming a world-leading, new-premium, intelligent and all-electric auto brand.

Following the comprehensive renewal of the brand, product and business model, smart will "Sprint to the Next Level" and has updated its brand claim. "open your mind" reflects a commitment to embracing diversity of thoughts, cultures, and beliefs, with an optimistic and open attitude, and making inspiration a reality through innovation. Engineering, research, and development for the new generation all-electric vehicle portfolio is led by the smart R&D team, with the Mercedes-Benz Global design team overseeing vehicle design. smart has introduced three SUV models, namely the #1, #3, and the all-new smart #5, which indicates the brand's formal foray into the premium mid-size all-electric SUV market segment.