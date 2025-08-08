Ecomflow Acquires Minority Stake In Paking Duck To Accelerate Growth In The DTC Consumer Space

New York, NY - August 8, 2025 - Paking Duck, the fastest-growing packaging manufacturing company known for powering some of the most innovative DTC brands, today announced that Ecomflow, a leader in global supply-chain eCommerce businesses, has acquired a minority stake in the company.

This strategic investment will fuel Paking Duck's next phase of growth as it scales its Packaging-as-a-Service model, expands its factory network, and continues building tech-enabled DTC Packaging solutions for modern consumer brands. The partnership also unlocks direct access to Ecomflow's expansive portfolio of DTC clients and industry influence, creating a mutually reinforcing ecosystem for scaling online brands from design to doorstep.







"This partnership gives us the firepower to reach more brands, move faster, and build the future of packaging infrastructure for eCommerce. We're beyond excited for this partnership with Ecomflow.” - Jason Wong, CEO of Paking Duck

Founded in 2023, Paking Duck has grown rapidly by modernizing how high-growth consumer brands source, develop, and manage custom packaging solutions . With a global supply chain, proprietary tools like the upcoming QuackAI, and a strong media presence, Paking Duck serves thousands of leading DTC brands in beauty, wellness, and food.

Ecomflow, founded by internet entrepreneurs Daniel Dalen and Vince Nijhof, is known for helping 8- and 9-figure brands scale profitably through strategic sourcing and fulfillment from Asia. The company's involvement will accelerate Paking Duck's go-to-market efforts, particularly in emerging regions such as Europe and the Middle East.

“Getting a parcel from A to B is half the work. The other half starts when the end-consumer opens the packaging.” - Daniel Dalen, CEO of Ecomflow

The companies will remain operationally independent, but will collaborate closely on client integrations, cross-platform referrals, and joint media initiatives to help brands scale with speed, quality, and differentiated packaging.







About Paking Duck

Paking Duck is a eCommerce packaging manufacturer company built for modern consumer brands. It offers custom packaging across paper, plastic, glass, and metal with a fast, tech-enabled workflow and deep expertise in branding, quality control, and international logistics.

About Ecomflow

Ecomflow is a growth partner for top-performing eCommerce brands. With expertise in global supply-chain management, Ecomflow helps companies scale profitably in today's digital-first economy.