Edimakor Mac V4.2.0 Ignites A New Era Of AI Music Creation With Elevenlabs Integration

NEW YORK, N.Y. - Aug 8, 2025 - Edimakor, the creative editing software trusted by professionals and creators alike, has just launched Edimakor Mac V4.2.0 , a groundbreaking update that introduces powerful AI-driven music and sound generation tools. By integrating with Udio , Mureka , and ElevenLabs APIs , Edimakor now empowers users to generate cinematic audio experiences with unprecedented ease and realism.

Music Powered by AI - Built for Creators of All Levels

With the new AI Music Generator , Edimakor allows users to create complete musical compositions by simply entering keywords or short descriptions. From emotional soundtracks and genre-specific beats to fully produced songs with vocals and lyrics-everything is handled by AI. Users can also upload melodies or reference tracks to guide the creation process, and even apply style blending or mashups to mix genres into one-of-a-kind tracks.

One of the most exciting features is voice cloning . Edimakor can mimic the tone and style of a chosen voice-real or virtual-and generate vocals for any song. Whether you want to hear your favorite celebrity sing your lyrics or create a personalized vocal track using your own voice, it's now possible.

Use cases range from demo creation, AI backing vocals, and song prototyping to content creation for YouTube , TikTok , games , and ads .

Ideal for Musicians, YouTubers, Podcasters & More

With this release, Edimakor becomes a dream tool for a wide range of scenarios:



Demo Production – Create high-quality song previews without needing vocalists.

AI Backup Vocals – Add harmony layers to enrich your music.

Song Prototyping – Quickly iterate and test different musical ideas.

Content Soundtracks – Generate custom intros, theme songs, or interludes for YouTube, animations, or games.

Fan Creations – Use AI to cover favorite songs in new styles or voices. Personalized Gifts – Compose unique songs using personal messages or emotional themes.

AI Sound Generation – Realism That Elevates Your Projects

Edimakor Mac V4.2.0 also introduces powerful AI Sound Generation tools that automatically produce realistic sound effects. Enter descriptions like“ocean waves,”“footsteps in a tunnel,” or“spaceship taking off,” and Edimakor instantly creates the appropriate audio.

These non-melodic sound effects add immersion and realism to:



Video post-production (films, ads, TV shows)

Game development (weapon sounds, footsteps, UI effects)

Animation (character movement and transitions)

Podcasts and audiobooks (scene transitions, storytelling elements)

Virtual Reality (realistic ambient audio) Content for social media platforms

It's an ideal solution for creators who don't have access to high-end audio libraries or equipment, but still want professional-sounding results.

Smarter Creation for Everyone

Edimakor Mac V4.2.0 brings a whole new level of freedom and efficiency to creative production. With the ability to generate music, lyrics, vocals, and realistic sound effects- all from simple prompts -creators can now bring their vision to life faster than ever.

About Edimakor

Edimakor is an all-in-one AI-powered video editing platform built for creators of all levels. Known for its intuitive tools and advanced AI features - Edimakor makes content creation smarter, faster, and more accessible.

