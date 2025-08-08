Stepnlock Launches Kickstarter Campaign To Revolutionize Sliding Door Security

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Secure sliding doors in seconds-no tools, no hassle. StepNLock brings ergonomic, stylish, step-activated protection to homes everywhere.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- StepNLock, a groundbreaking innovation in home security, will officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Designed to provide quick and powerful protection for sliding glass doors, StepNLock offers a simple, tool-free solution that enhances safety without sacrificing convenience or style.With millions of households relying on sliding doors as primary entry points, the need for a secure and user-friendly locking system has never been greater. StepNLock's patented step-operated design locks sliding doors in seconds, eliminating the need to bend down or fumble with awkward locking bars. Whether you're a homeowner, renter, or vacation property manager, StepNLock delivers peace of mind-no drilling, no installation, and no hassle.Key Features:.Effortless operation: Step-pedal activation makes locking and unlocking quick and ergonomic.Tool-free setup: Installs in seconds with no damage to doors or floors.Universal fit: Adjustable to most standard sliding glass doors.Sleek and modern: Designed to blend seamlessly with any interior décor.Peace of mind: Keeps children and pets safely inside and potential intruders out“We wanted to create a product that makes home security intuitive and accessible to everyone,” said Jimmy Wanichsuksombat, Co-Inventor of StepNLock.“The traditional methods are clunky, unattractive, or difficult to use. StepNLock brings a modern solution to a widespread problem-and we're excited to bring it to life with the support of the Kickstarter community.”The Kickstarter campaign offers backers exclusive early access to StepNLock at discounted prices, with shipping anticipated soon after the campaign's successful completion. The funds raised will support final production, quality assurance, and packaging to meet growing demand.Back the campaign today and take the first step toward smarter sliding door security:For media inquiries, interviews, or product demos, please contact:Jimmy WanichsuksombatEmail: [...]Phone: [206-302-8737]Website: [ ]________________________________________About StepNLock:StepNLock is a patented security solution designed to provide safe, stylish, and effortless protection for sliding glass doors. Born out of frustration with outdated locks and bars, StepNLock empowers users to secure their homes with a simple step-literally.

Jimmy Wanichsuksombat

StepNLock

+1 206-302-8737

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.