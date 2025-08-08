DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Berger Montague Advises Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) Investors To Contact The Firm Before August 11, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC , a leading Philadelphia-based law firm representing investors, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ: RCKT ) ("Rocket Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who suffered losses due to alleged material misstatements and omissions.

If you purchased Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock during the period from September 17, 202 4 to May 26, 2025 (the "Class Period"), you may be entitled to compensation. The deadline to seek lead plaintiff status is August 11, 2025 . To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, specializes in gene therapies for rare and life-threatening diseases.

The lawsuit claims the Company failed to disclose major safety-related updates to its RP-A501 clinical trial, including the use of an immunomodulatory agent, prior to a fatal adverse event and FDA-imposed clinical hold. After the Company publicly confirmed the trial hold and patient death on May 28, 2025, RCKT shares fell sharply dropping from $6.27 to $2.33.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, and Toronto, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED