Connex Credit Union Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims
On or around June 3, 2025, Connex Credit Union (“Connex”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer systems, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Connex determined that cybercriminals infiltrated its inadequately secured computer network between June 2, 2025 and June 3, 2025. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and copied files containing the sensitive personal information of potentially thousands of individuals.
The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:
- Names Social Security numbers Financial account information Government identification information
As a result of the data breach, these individuals' personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.
