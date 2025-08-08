Industry Guru, John Ellis, CEO Of Agile Auto, Joins Autoacquire AI As Strategic Advisor

Fully Automated Vehicle Acquisition Platform

AutoAcquire AI, today announced that John Ellis, the current CEO of Agile Auto, has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor bringing even more firepower!

- John EllisSANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As a Strategic Advisor, Ellis will leverage his extensive experience and deep understanding of the automotive retail landscape to provide valuable insights and guidance to AutoAcquire AI. He will advise on product strategy, market expansion, and the development of next-generation AI solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of dealerships."We are incredibly excited to have John join our team," said Anthony Monteiro, CEO of AutoAcquire AI. "His dual perspective as both a technology innovator and a leader deeply embedded in the daily operations of dealerships will be invaluable. John's vision at Agile Auto has consistently pushed the industry forward, and his expertise will be a huge asset as we continue to build solutions that drive real results for our clients."John Ellis founded Agile Auto with the mission of providing dealerships with innovative, operator-focused solutions to optimize their used car operations. His ongoing leadership at Agile Auto demonstrates his commitment to enhancing the automotive retail sector through technology."I am a firm believer in the power of AI to transform the automotive industry, and AutoAcquire AI is at the forefront of this revolution," said John Ellis. "This new advisory role allows me to contribute to a broader conversation about the future of automotive technology while continuing my work at Agile Auto. I look forward to collaborating with the AutoAcquire AI team to help shape a future where dealerships can thrive with the support of intelligent, data-driven tools."Ellis's advisory role is effective immediately.Both AutoAcquire AI and Agile Auto, will begin a technology and process integration project that will allow dealers to leverage the data intelligence and insights with the most advanced AI driven fully automated acquisition platform, that will immediately increase acquisitions and reduce overall costs by over 30%.About AutoAcquire AIAutoAcquire AI provides state-of-the-art artificial intelligence solutions designed to empower automotive dealerships. Our platforms leverage machine learning and predictive analytics to optimize inventory management, enhance customer engagement, and drive profitability. For more information, visit .Media Contact:

