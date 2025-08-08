LINEAGE INVESTOR ALERT: Investor Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Lineage, Inc. And Attorneys Announce Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit - LINE

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE ) common stock in or traceable to the registration statement used in connection with Lineage's July 2024 initial public offering (the "IPO"), have until September 30, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Lineage class action lawsuit. Captioned City of St. Clair Shores Police and Fire Retirement System v. Lineage, Inc., No. 25-cv-12383 (E.D. Mich.), the Lineage class action lawsuit charges Lineage as well as certain of its top executives, directors, IPO underwriters, and IPO sponsor with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

CASE ALLEGATIONS : Lineage is a Maryland REIT focused on temperature-controlled cold-storage facilities. In the July 2024 IPO, Lineage sold over 65 million shares of Lineage common stock to investors at $78 per share, raising more than $5 billion in gross offering proceeds.

The Lineage class action lawsuit alleges that the registration statement was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lineage was then experiencing sustained weakening in customer demand, as additional cold-storage supply had come on line, Lineage's customers destocked a glut of excessive inventory built up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Lineage's customers shifted to maintaining leaner cold-storage inventories on a go-forward basis in response to changed consumer trends; (ii) Lineage had implemented price increases in the lead-up to the IPO that could not be sustained in light of the weakening demand environment facing Lineage; (iii) Lineage was unable to effectively counteract the adverse trends listed above through the use of minimum storage guarantees or as a result of operational efficiencies, technological improvements, or its purported competitive advantages; (iv) as a result, rather than enjoying stable revenue growth, high occupancy rates, and steady rent escalation as represented in the registration statement, Lineage was in fact suffering from stagnant or falling revenue, occupancy rates, and rent prices; and (v) consequently, Lineage's financial results, business operations, and prospects were materially impaired.

Since the IPO, the price of Lineage stock has fallen to lows near $40 per share. The price of Lineage stock has remained substantially below the IPO price at the time of the filing of the complaint.

The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud. You can view a copy of the complaint by clicking here .

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS : The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Lineage common stock in or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Lineage's IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Lineage class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Lineage class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Lineage class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Lineage class action lawsuit.

