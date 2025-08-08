Philippine Government And Sutherland Launch AI Academy To Equip Filipinos With Future-Ready Skills

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Sutherland , a global leader in business and digital transformation, has partnered with the Philippine Government to launch a dedicated AI Academy. This strategic initiative supports the Philippine government's broader efforts to empower the Filipino workforce for an AI-driven future.

The AI Academy will offer practical, industry-aligned training designed to equip Filipino professionals with skills to integrate artificial intelligence into their work. It aims to strengthen the country's talent pool by developing capabilities that are increasingly in demand across sectors, whether as AI specialists, prompt engineers, or cybersecurity professionals. The program will prepare participants to harness AI in driving productivity, advancing innovation, and pursuing high-value opportunities across industries.

“This initiative is a vital step toward our goal of building a digitally resilient and inclusive workforce, said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr .“By expanding access to training in future-ready skills, we are empowering our countrymen to take part in – and benefit from – an economy increasingly shaped by AI.”

Dilip Vellodi, Chairman & CEO, Sutherland, said, “This initiative represents a powerful partnership rooted in a shared goal: getting the Philippines' workforce ready for the future of work. Sutherland and the Government of the Philippines are working together to build a lasting ecosystem for digital skills and innovation-one that will support industries, uplift communities, and boost the economy.”

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda likewise underscored the importance of the partnership, emphasizing its role in advancing the country's digital transformation agenda and ensuring that Filipinos are well-positioned to lead in an increasingly AI-driven global economy.

“AI and automation are going to transform jobs in every industry over the next decade. That's why our partnership with Sutherland is all about giving Filipinos the skills, knowledge, and confidence to stay competitive. Together, we're building a stronger foundation for a future where AI fluency isn't just an advantage-it's a necessity for 85% of jobs,” Secretary Aguda said .

A National Blueprint for AI-Driven Growth

Sutherland will offer hands-on training for critical sectors like fintech, healthcare, and emerging digital industries, leveraging Sutherland's deep expertise in AI, analytics, automation, and cloud technologies.

The AI Academy is supported by the Philippine Government, local educational institutions, and provincial governments such as Camsur and Tarlac. Its mission is to make AI skills accessible to all, encourage strong public-private collaboration, and drive long-term economic growth by building a future-ready workforce.

This partnership is envisioned to strengthen the Philippines' position as a leader in AI-driven workforce development, while reinforcing Sutherland's commitment to delivering Digital Outcomes that transform industries, strengthen economies, and improve lives.

About Sutherland

Artificial Intelligence. Automation. Cloud Engineering. Advanced Analytics.

For Enterprises, these are key factors of success. For us, they're our core expertise.

We work with global iconic brands. We bring them a unique value proposition through market-leading technologies and business process excellence. At the heart of it all is Digital Engineering – the foundation that powers rapid innovation and scalable business transformation.

We've created over 200 unique inventions under several patents across AI and other emerging technologies. Leveraging our advanced products and platforms, we drive digital transformation at scale, optimize critical business operations, reinvent experiences, and pioneer new solutions, all provided through a seamless“as-a-service” model.

For each company, we provide new keys for their businesses, the people they work with, and the customers they serve. With proven strategies and agile execution, we don't just enable change – we engineer digital outcomes.

Sutherland

digital outcomes.

