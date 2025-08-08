Icaur Brand Launches In Dubai With Global Debut Of V27 & 03T Suvs And Ambitious GCC Expansion Plan

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Chery Group officially launched its new brand,“iCAUR”, in Dubai, marking a significant strategic push into the Middle East. The debut featured the global unveiling of two key SUV models,“V27 & 03T” and outlined ambitious expansion plans for the middle east region.

iCAUR V27 & 03T: Hybrid Innovation Meets J-Style Design Philosophy

At the launch, two new SUV models - the iCAUR V27 and iCAUR 03T were unveiled with technical specifications confirming their adoption of advanced range-extender Hybrid powertrains designed to optimize performance and driving range. Visually, the V27 and 03T emphasize a distinctive, boxy silhouette - a core element of iCAUR's "J-Style" design philosophy. This approach is explicitly tailored to resonate with style-conscious and youthful Middle Eastern buyers seeking standout presence.

As iCAUR's first mid-to-large SUV, the V27 REEV blends retro aesthetics with modern technology, creating a striking visual identity defined by rugged character. Measuring over 5 meters in length and nearly 2 meters in both width and height, this model conveys a firm stance. The V27 also offers exceptional range performance, eliminating anxiety on long journeys. Its golden REEV powertrain ensures stable, consistent power delivery, even in complex terrain conditions.

The iCAUR 03T REEV is a smart boxy SUV equipped with a class-leading i-AWD system. It dynamically adjusts power distribution for optimum traction and stability. Featured a pioneering all-aluminum multi-cavity cage body and a comprehensive active safety system includes 11 active safety features, the 03T REEV model is aimed to offer a worry-free drive where enjoyment takes the front seat.

Brand Launch: Modular Design and AI-Robotics Driven New Ecosystem Model

This launch event unveiled the customization ecosystem of iCAUR featuring three core configurations (pickup, convertible, space exploration) with technical specifications including quick-release fenders, LEGO-inspired brake lamp assemblies, and 100+ plug-and-play accessories via standardized interfaces. The demonstration also integrated the AiMOGA humanoid AI robot's operational capabilities across smart mobility and lifestyle scenarios, presenting a prototype framework for personalized automotive adaptation. This platform establishes iCAUR's strategic positioning youth-oriented EV market through scalable hardware architecture and AI-enabled interface solutions. It will meet the demand of consumers in the Middle East for personalized products and intelligent lifestyle.

Middle East Market Expansion: Regional Partnerships Align with Grand GCC Vision

During the event, Mr. Zhang Xiaolong, General Manager of Chery International Middle East, outlined iCAUR's aggressive regional roadmap. The brand has secured cooperation intentions with three leading distributors, laying the groundwork for rapid market penetration. Initial rollouts will target UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain by late 2025, with plans to expand across the middle east nations.

“Our goal is to make iCAUR the most desirable automotive brand in the Middle East,” stated Mr. Zhang.“We aim to cultivate a vibrant, culturally attuned community that celebrates individuality and cutting-edge design.”

According to official data, by the end of June 2025, Chery Group had cumulatively exported 5 million vehicles to overseas markets, making it the first Chinese automaker to achieve this milestone. As a key component of the group's global strategy, the iCAUR brand will focus on the Middle East as its core market, offering consumers a new and innovative travel experience.

About iCAUR:

iCAUR is an all-new brand developed by Chery Group, born for the global market. Backed by Chery's deep manufacturing heritage and cutting-edge innovation, iCAUR targets the young and young at heart with its integrated "Category + Ecosystem + Culture" model.

In collaboration with ecosystem partners, the brand is developing a comprehensive service system, launching a diverse range of premium offerings, and establishing a global community network-thus transforming from a pure automobile manufacturer into a global ecological integrator driven by“Made-in-China” intelligence. The Dubai launch serves as a pivotal milestone in iCAUR's regional commitment and global expansion strategy, leveraging“Made-in-China” innovation to connect with worldwide users and embody its“Born to Play” brand spirit.

