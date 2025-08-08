Investornewsbreaks Sobrsafe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Posts 92% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth In Q2 2025 On Strong Sobrsure(TM) GEN 2 Sales

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , a leader in next-generation alcohol monitoring and detection technology, reported a 92.3% year-over-year and 20.3% sequential increase in Q2 2025 revenue to $104,200, driven primarily by SOBRsure(TM) GEN 2 hardware and software sales, which comprised 76.5% of total revenue. Gross margin rose 380 basis points to 57.5%, while net loss narrowed to $2.0 million from $2.1 million in Q2 2024. The company shipped 178 SOBRsure(TM) GEN 2 devices, up 35.9% from Q1, and grew annual recurring software subscription revenue 109.6% year-over-year to 55.2% of quarterly revenue. Operational highlights included independent third-party validation of SOBRsure(TM) GEN 2 performance, launch of an upgraded B2B e-commerce platform, issuance of a European Patent for SOBRcheck(TM), sales team expansion, and entry into the Family Law market. Cash and equivalents stood at $8.5 million as of June 30, 2025.

To view the full press release, visit

About SOBRsafe(TM)

Through next-generation alcohol detection technology, we enable trust and empower recovery ... with a human touch. SOBRsafe's advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and reports in real-time the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin – no breath, blood, or urine samples are required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides passive, dignified screening and monitoring solutions for the behavioral health, family law and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration.

To learn more, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to SOBR are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN