Investornewsbreaks Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE American: SLI) Reports Q2 2025 Progress On SWA Project And Highest Lithium Brine Grade To Date

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Standard Lithium (NYSE American: SLI) , reported financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, highlighting key advancements in its Smackover, Arkansas (“SWA”) Project with joint venture partner Equinor. The company completed all fieldwork for Phase 1, targeting 22,500 tonnes per year of battery-quality lithium carbonate, and recorded its highest lithium concentration to date at 616 mg/L from the Lester well, averaging 582 mg/L. The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission approved a 2.5% royalty rate for Phase 1-the first lithium-from-brine royalty rate in the state-and unanimously approved the Reynolds Brine Unit. The SWA Project was also designated a critical mineral production initiative under Executive Order 14241. Additional milestones included development of a patented process with Telescope Innovations Corp. to convert lithium hydroxide into battery-quality lithium sulfide for solid-state batteries, and the appointment of two new vice presidents to strengthen strategic and operational capabilities. As of June 30, 2025, the company reported $33.8 million in cash, $30.6 million in working capital, and no debt.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of large, high-grade lithium-brine properties in the United States. The company prioritizes projects characterized by the highest-quality resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor and streamlined permitting. The company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) and purification process. The company's flagship projects are located in the Smackover Formation, a world-class lithium-brine asset, focused in Arkansas and Texas. In partnership with global energy leader Equinor ASA, Standard Lithium is advancing the South West Arkansas Project, a greenfield project located in southern Arkansas, and is actively exploring promising lithium-brine prospects in east Texas. Additionally, the company is advancing the phase 1A project in partnership with LANXESS Corp., a brownfield development project located in southern Arkansas. Standard Lithium also holds an interest in certain mineral leases in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California. For more information about the company, please visit .

