Investornewsbreaks Mega Fortune Company Limited (NASDAQ: MGRT) Closes $15 Million Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)an Internet of Things (“IoT”) solution provider in Hong Kong, closed its initial public offering of 3,750,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 per share, raising $15 million in gross proceeds before underwriting discounts and expenses. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 16, 2025. The company granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 562,500 ordinary shares at the public offering price. D. Boral Capital LLC acted as sole bookrunner for the offering.

About Mega Fortune Company Limited

Mega Fortune Company Limited (the“Company”) is an Internet of Things (“IoT”) solution provider in Hong Kong. Through its operating subsidiary QBS System Limited (“QBS System”), the Company has specialized in delivering comprehensive IoT solutions and services across various industries. QBS System's business service portfolio includes the provision of IoT Integration Solution Services, IoT Maintenance and Support services, Business Process Outsourcing (“BPO”) services and trading sales. Through its IoT platform, tools and services, QBS system helps enterprises through their digital transformation, launch IoT initiatives, upscale an existing IoT application or integrate any IoT solution with a legacy system to help them become more innovative, effective and productive. The Company's vision is to become the preferred choice for IoT solutions for enterprises and projects in the Asia-Pacific region.

