Cardio Partners Announces The Acquisition Of Rescuestat

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardio Partners, Inc., a division of Sarnova, HC LLC and a leading provider in emergency readiness solutions, today announced the acquisition of RescueStat, a healthcare technology company specializing in AED program management and remote monitoring. This acquisition, completed on August 8, 2025, strengthens Cardio Partners' mission to increase survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and expands its ability to deliver life-saving solutions to more communities across the country.

Founded by ER physicians, RescueStat brings two decades of expertise, innovation, and customer-focused service in AED program oversight and smart monitoring technology. The company shares Cardio Partners' commitment to supporting responders with the tools and training needed to save lives.

"Bringing RescueStat into the Cardio Partners family is a strategic move that deepens our capabilities and advances our shared mission," said Lawrence Franchetti, President of Cardio Partners. "Together, we are better equipped to empower customers with more choices, seamless solutions, and exceptional support in the fight against sudden cardiac arrest."

Carl Dixon, CEO of RescueStat, added, "RescueStat was built on a mission to save lives through transformative technology and service that revolutionize SCA response. This milestone reflects the trust, grit, and growth mindset of our team, and I'm excited to accelerate our shared mission by joining forces with Cardio Partners."

The acquisition reinforces Sarnova's and Cardio Partners' long-term support for vendors and partners while opening new opportunities for collaboration. Customers will benefit from a broader product portfolio, enhanced support infrastructure, and expanded reach.

Brian LaDuke, CEO of Sarnova, shared, "I am thrilled to have RescueStat join our team. Their leading-edge AED readiness and maintenance solutions elevate our impact and strengthen our mission to drive better outcomes in sudden cardiac arrest through expanded, technology-driven solutions."

Yuriy Prilutskiy, Co-Head of Patricia Industries, said, "Patricia Industries is committed to supporting Sarnova in its mission to make life-saving health and safety solutions more accessible to those who need them most. This transaction further enhances Sarnova's long-term growth potential by adding an innovative technology solution to its portfolio, and aligns with our organization's purpose of creating value for people and society by building strong and sustainable businesses."

Legal counsel for Cardio Partners in the transaction was provided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Counsel for RescueStat provided by Perkins Coie LLP and Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP.

About Cardio Partners

Cardio Partners is a national provider of emergency preparedness solutions, offering CPR training, AED deployments, and program management to help organizations be heart safe. Cardio Partners is part of Sarnova, a family of companies specializing in healthcare product distribution. For more, visit .

About RescueStat

RescueStat is a healthcare technology company dedicated to helping organizations save lives by managing AED programs and providing smart monitoring solutions. Founded by ER physicians, RescueStat combines advanced technology with human-centered support to ensure readiness in critical moments. Learn more at .

About Sarnova

Sarnova is the leading national specialty distributor of healthcare products in the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets. The company is comprised of four major business units: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Digitech and Tri-anim Health Services. Sarnova is a company of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, which makes significant investments in best-in-class companies with strong market positions, brands and corporate cultures. For more information visit .

About Patricia Industries

Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, makes control investments in leading companies with strong market positions, brands and corporate cultures within industries positioned for secular growth. Our ambition is to be the sole owner of our companies, together with strong management teams and boards. We invest with an indefinite holding period and focus on building sustainable value. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Corey Case, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Sarnova

