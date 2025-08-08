Coding Platform Mimo Disrupts Itself With Instance
With Instance, users prompt the AI with their idea, answer a few clarifying questions, and get a complete, working product in minutes. From games and booking systems to custom dashboards and management tools, Instance beta testers have already created production-ready products without writing a single line of code.
Built for Builders, Not Developers
While most AI software development tools are meant for a technical audience, Instance is designed for non-developers like designers, entrepreneurs, and product managers. It handles the whole application stack and runs on web, iOS, and Android. It currently uses Claude Sonnet from Anthropic but is built to support multiple LLMs.
Disrupting Their Own Business
The idea for Instance began when Mimo introduced an AI assistant into its learning platform, and noticed users stopped coding because the assistant handled it. Rather than resist the shift, the team embraced it.
Mimo's mission has always been to make coding accessible. With Instance, they're skipping the intermediate step and going straight to the outcome: building software.
Pricing and Access
Instance is available now on web , iOS , and Android .
- Free tier : 10 messages/day Pro plans : Start at $20/month, up to $200/month Pricing is expected to decrease as LLM costs drop.
What About Mimo?
Mimo isn't going away - it's evolving. The platform will now also teach people how to build with Instance.
Instance mobile preview
