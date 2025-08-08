Ruiz Financial Group Adopts Advanced AI, Reclaiming Hundreds Of Advisor Hours For Client-Focused Strategy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ruiz Financial Group adopts AI, reclaiming advisor time for client focus by automating admin tasks & enhancing data analysis.

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ruiz Financial Group , a boutique financial planning firm serving high-income professionals, today announced the successful integration of an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) platform into its practice. The move is designed to automate administrative tasks, enhance data analysis, and significantly increase the time its advisors spend on direct client interaction and strategic planning.By leveraging AI to handle tasks such as meeting transcription, data entry, and compliance documentation, the firm projects it will reclaim up to 40% of the time advisors traditionally spend on non-billable administrative work. This operational shift allows Ruiz Financial Group to reinforce its commitment to high-touch, personalized service for its clientele of physicians, dentists, and business owners."In our field, trust is built through listening and understanding, not paperwork," said Anthony Ruiz , CFP, CPWA, Founder & CEO of Ruiz Financial Group. "AI is a powerful tool, but its true value is its ability to handle the administrative burden, freeing our team to be fully present with clients. This technology empowers us to focus on the nuanced conversations and complex strategies that require human empathy and expertise. We're not replacing our touch; we're amplifying it."The AI integration streamlines several key functions within the firm:- Automated Meeting Intelligence: AI assistants transcribe client conversations in real-time, creating accurate summaries and identifying actionable tasks. This eliminates manual note-taking and, according to industry data, can reduce post-meeting documentation time by up to 90%.- Proactive Client Management: The system intelligently tracks client timelines and market data, flagging key moments for proactive outreach, such as upcoming tax deadlines, portfolio rebalancing opportunities, or regulatory changes that may impact a client's financial plan.- Seamless CRM Integration: All notes, tasks, and client data are automatically synced with the firm's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, ensuring data integrity and preventing important details from being overlooked.This adoption places the Northwest Ohio firm at the forefront of a national trend where smaller advisory practices are using technology to provide a level of service and efficiency once reserved for large national institutions. By investing in this technology, Ruiz Financial Group can scale its high-touch model without compromising the deep client relationships it is known for."Technology should serve the human connection, not replace it," added Ruiz. "For our busy clients, this means faster follow-ups, more proactive advice, and our undivided attention during every meeting. It's about combining the analytical power of AI with the irreplaceable judgment of an experienced advisor."About Ruiz Financial GroupBased in Toledo, Ohio, Ruiz Financial Group is a comprehensive financial planning firm specializing in serving high-income professionals, including physicians, surgeons, dentists, and business owners. The firm provides integrated advice on investment management, retirement planning, tax strategy, and legacy planning. Founded by Anthony Ruiz, CFP, CPWA, MBA, the firm is committed to delivering data-informed strategies with a personalized, high-touch client experience.

