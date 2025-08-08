Aron Govil, CEO Of Ducon Group, Highlights Root Causes Of U.S. Tech Talent Shortage

Aron Govil, CMD of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd

- Aron Govil

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The dominance of Indian engineers in U.S. tech companies is no accident. The top two tech companies' CEOs are Indian. U.S. tech companies have long relied on Indian engineers to fill critical talent gaps. India produces millions of engineering graduates annually, many of whom are highly skilled in software development, data science, and other STEM fields. This reflects a clear imbalance between the talent American companies need and the talent the U.S. education and cultural system is producing. While many criticize U.S. firms for hiring foreign workers-especially under programs like H-1B-this criticism misses the real problem: the American pipeline of skilled engineers and scientists is weak. And the reason is deeply rooted in culture, family values, and a failing education system.

"Despite the high demand and lucrative salaries in engineering, computer science, and other STEM fields, fewer U.S.-born students-especially white Americans-pursue these disciplines," says Aron Govil , CEO of Ducon Group , and international technology company employing all disciplines of engineers, "Instead, many gravitate toward fields like media, communications, business, or the emerging“creator economy,” which includes careers as YouTubers, Instagram influencers, podcasters, or lifestyle vloggers. These paths are seen as more exciting, less academically demanding, and potentially more rewarding in the short term." continues Mr. Govil.

The issue isn't just preference, it's preparation. U.S. public schools have fallen behind globally in math and science education. According to the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), American students rank well below their peers in countries like Singapore, India, South Korea, and even some Eastern European nations in STEM proficiency. The problem starts early, and by the time students reach college, many are unprepared-or unwilling-to pursue the rigor of engineering or science.

In countries like India or China, there's a cultural reverence for education, particularly in technical fields. Families encourage (and often pressure) children to become engineers, doctors, or scientists. Education is viewed not just as a path to personal growth, but as a responsibility and a means of family advancement.

In contrast, many American families place less emphasis on academic excellence, and even less on technical education. Children are taught to“follow their passion,” even if that passion leads to unstable or low-demand careers. In this environment, few are pushed toward difficult subjects like calculus or physics. Engineering and science are often seen as“uncool,” or unnecessarily hard, especially compared to the glamorous world of influencers, athletes, or entertainers.

Tech companies have been recently criticized for hiring Indian or foreign engineers. But these companies are simply reacting to market realities. They need people who can build complex systems, solve technical problems, and innovate at fast scale demanded by global technological competition. If American schools and families aren't producing such talent, companies have no choice but to recruit from abroad.

Aron Govil says, that hiring foreign engineers isn't about cutting costs, it's about finding competence; In many cases, Indian engineers come with stronger technical foundations, better work ethic, and willingness to take on challenging roles.

If the U.S. wants to reduce reliance on foreign tech talent, systemic reform is needed:

1 Education Overhaul: Strengthen K–12 math and science curricula, bring back rigorous testing, and improve teacher Shift: Promote engineering, science, and innovation as admirable and patriotic careers-on par with sports or media Responsibility: Encourage families to instill discipline, curiosity, and respect for technical learning and competing with peers at an early Reform: Make engineering more accessible and less bureaucratic. Offer scholarships and mentorships to encourage domestic Training Programs: Tech companies should partner with schools and community colleges to build talent locally, rather than just lobbying for visas.

Blaming Indian engineers or the companies that hire them is shortsighted. The real challenge lies within. Unless the U.S. addresses the cultural and educational factors that are turning young Americans away from engineering and science, the reliance on foreign talent will continue-and rightly so. Excellence cannot be legislated; it must be cultivated. If America wants to lead the world in technology with a homegrown workforce, it must get serious about education, family values, and national priorities.

Aron Govil

Ducon Technologies Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.