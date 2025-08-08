Oracle Recognized As A Leader In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Strategic Cloud Platform Services

OCI is the only hyperscaler capable of delivering 200+ AI and cloud services at the edge, in a customer's data center, across clouds, or in the public cloud

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Oracle has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Strategic Cloud Platform Services. A complimentary copy of the report is available here .

"There is huge demand for our AI infrastructure and cloud services from organizations across the world, and we believe our recognition as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant is a testament to the strength of our distributed cloud strategy and industry-leading AI infrastructure," said Clay Magouyrk, president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "To help customers build and scale faster, our sovereign and distributed cloud capabilities deliver consistent global pricing and the full breadth of our AI and cloud services. In addition, our scalable distributed cloud architecture enables us to deliver cloud services in countries where no other hyperscaler operates and our multicloud partnerships have opened the floodgates for enterprises to migrate their data estates to the cloud."

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) offers a complete cloud designed to run any workload, from AI to enterprise applications, faster, more securely and at a lower cost. To help meet data residency, sovereignty, and performance requirements for zettascale AI workloads, Oracle's distributed cloud capabilities enable customers to deploy 200+ AI and cloud services wherever needed. Customers can run the most demanding AI workloads, including frontier model training and inference, and scientific computing. In addition, customers have the flexibility to choose where these workloads are deployed, powered by OCI's full-stack AI infrastructure featuring the latest cutting-edge bare metal GPUs, low latency networking, and scalable storage.

Delivering More Choice and Control with Sovereign and Distributed Cloud Services

Oracle's distributed cloud delivers the benefits of the cloud to governments, regulated industries, and enterprises. It offers greater control over data residency, sovereign AI, and low latency requirements with the same 200+ AI and cloud services, APIs, SLAs, and pricing as in Oracle's public cloud. OCI is available in over 200 regions live or planned and is the only hyperscaler capable of delivering its entire portfolio of cloud and AI services at the edge, in a customer's data center, across clouds, or in the public cloud. A growing number of global partners are deploying OCI's full stack of capabilities in their own data centers for end customers while addressing AI sovereignty requirements with Oracle Alloy.

Accelerating Innovation Through Multicloud

Oracle enables customers to seamlessly migrate their mission-critical Oracle database workloads to Oracle Database@AWS , Oracle Database@Azure , and Oracle Database@Google Cloud . Through a unified experience with fully integrated support, customers can simplify database administration and deployment, while migrating on-premises workloads to their preferred cloud without rearchitecting applications. Once migrated, customers can modernize their applications by combining enterprise data in Oracle Databases with each cloud provider's AI, analytics, and application services. With Oracle's multicloud services, customers can optimize cost and performance, gain the flexibility to deploy workloads anywhere, and address regulatory and data sovereignty requirements.

Comprehensive AI Solutions with Industry-Leading Infrastructure

Oracle delivers enterprise-grade AI at scale, powered by zettascale OCI Superclusters supporting up to 131,072 GPUs. This provides the compute performance required for the most demanding training and inference workloads.

Beyond infrastructure, Oracle continues to expand OCI's AI capabilities to give developers access to leading foundation models from Cohere, OpenAI, Meta, and xAI. Developers can leverage vector database capabilities to fine-tune these prebuilt models with their own enterprise data for improved quality. In addition, Oracle enables customers to tailor and deploy models at lower cost by offering cost-effective fine-tuning and purpose-built model hosting architecture, while Oracle's support for open-source frameworks like PyTorch and Hugging Face ensures workload portability and development flexibility.

Oracle also provides developers with comprehensive tools for building production-ready solutions with the OCI AI Agent Platform for retrieval-augmented generation and AI services that easily integrates into applications. Through OCI's distributed cloud, these capabilities reach organizations wherever they operate, helping deliver the performance, cost-efficiency, and data sovereignty required for enterprise AI.

