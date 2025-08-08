Twenty Years Strong: Growth Energy Celebrates RFS Birthday

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Energy-the leading voice of America's biofuel industry-is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), which opened fuel markets to competition from homegrown biofuels produced from U.S. farm crops. Joining Growth Energy in celebration of the August 8th birthday are leaders from across the heartland, who have helped to make the RFS America's single most successful policy for increasing U.S. energy security, holding down fuel costs, reducing emissions, and strengthening the farm economy.

Since the RFS became law in August 2005, American biorefineries have produced more than 250 billion gallons of ethanol. In that same time period, American ethanol plants have purchased 92.7 billion bushels of corn, driving more than $425 billion of revenue to American farmers. As a result of these benefits, the program is supported by a broad, bipartisan spectrum of stakeholders.

"The RFS is the foundation of America's bioeconomy," said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. "It supports hundreds of thousands of rural jobs and has shielded an entire generation of drivers from volatility in global oil markets. More than 10 percent of U.S. fuel supplies now come from renewable sources like ethanol, representing billions of gallons in savings. And it's still fueling growth. As part of a drive toward U.S. energy dominance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently proposed to set biofuel blending at the highest volume in the history of the program. Those numbers aren't yet final, and the EPA still needs to address petitions from refiners seeking to skirt the RFS, but if we remain on a growth trajectory, the benefits to American motorists and farmers are overwhelming."

"The RFS is more than a law. It's a vital outlet for surplus grains that provides stability and prosperity to American farmers facing higher input costs and uncertain export markets," said Bill Couser, a farmer from Iowa who grows commercial corn that he sells to local plants to be processed into fuel ethanol. "I don't know that our family's farm would be as strong as it is today if it weren't for the RFS and the American biofuels industry."

"Since the RFS was enacted, America's net farm income has more than doubled. In Iowa alone, biofuel plants purchase more than half the state's corn crop - transforming it into homegrown fuels, high-quality animal feed, food-grade CO2, and a host of other co-products," said Kelly Nieuwenhuis, a third-generation corn and soybean farmer based in northwest Iowa. "It's an integral part of the agricultural supply chain."

"For two decades, the Renewable Fuel Standard program has helped us produce fuel that reduces our emissions and fosters energy independence-and I'm proud to help continue leading the push in the Senate to increase the use and supply of American-grown, American-made biofuels across the country," said Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.). "We're pushing hard for our bipartisan bill to enable the year-round sale of E15 nationwide, and as founding co-chair of the Sustainable Aviation Caucus in the Senate, I'm working to bolster and help expand our nation's sustainable aviation fuel industry. Investing in American biofuels doesn't just help us reduce our nation's carbon footprint-it helps lower gas prices for middle-class families and support our farmers. It's a win-win-win that would not be possible without the RFS."

"Over the last 20 years, the Renewable Fuel Standard has been essential to empowering heartland communities, adding value to crops grown by our hardworking farmers, securing American energy independence, and giving consumers a cleaner, cheaper choice at the pump," said Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). "Iowa farmers already feed our nation, and by guaranteeing homegrown Iowa biofuels are blended into our nation's fuel supply, the RFS secures their role in fueling our nation's future. I look forward to continuing my work with the Trump Administration to ensure the RFS stays strong, so we can keep delivering for Iowa's famers, biofuel producers, and rural communities."

"Nebraska is the nation's second-largest producer of ethanol, and much of that is made possible by the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), established 20 years ago," said Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.). "The RFS has played a critical role in supporting Nebraska's ag economy, driving both the use and production of renewable fuels across the state. I look forward to continuing to work with the EPA to ensure a strong RFS that will further advance Nebraska's biofuels industry."

"The Renewable Fuel Standard is one of the federal government's most successful clean fuels policies," said Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.). "For two decades, renewable fuels like ethanol and biodiesel have saved consumers money, supported Nebraska agriculture, cleaned our environment, and unleashed American energy."

"For 20 years, the Renewable Fuel Standard has created incredible new opportunities for our farmers. I've seen firsthand the important markets it creates for our corn and soybean growers, and the cost savings it brings for folks at the pump," said Rep. Nikki Budzinski (D-Ill.). "As we celebrate this important anniversary, I remain committed to championing renewable fuels every single day and pushing for policies like nationwide, year-round E15."

"A strong Renewable Fuel Standard is vital to a vibrant agricultural economy and the success of Iowa biofuels," said Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa). "For twenty years, this American energy initiative has supported Iowa farmers, biofuels producers, and our rural communities by ensuring that Iowa ethanol, biodiesel, and other advanced biofuels are blended into our nation's fuel supply. The RFS also helps reduce our dependence on foreign oil, lowers gas prices for families, and incentivizes rural energy production. Representing hardworking farmers and biofuels producers, I will always advocate for a strong Renewable Fuel Standard that invests in rural Iowa, supports the production of homegrown Iowa biofuels, and stands with our farmers and agricultural communities."

"For two decades, the Renewable Fuel Standard has provided long-term market certainty and predictability for American biofuels producers, fuel retailers, farmers, and other market participants," said Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa). "It's incredible to see how far we've come in blending more homegrown biofuels into our nation's fuel supply-and how the RFS supports Iowa farmers and rural communities. Biofuels play a crucial role in our energy strategy to bolster energy independence and lower costs for consumers. I look forward to continuing my work with the Trump Administration and my colleagues in Congress to expand the use of biofuels as part of an all-of-the-above and all-of-the-below energy strategy."

"I'm proud to support access to new markets for our nation's farmers that strengthens our domestic energy resources," said Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio). "Investing in American biofuels strengthens our energy supply, creates good-paying jobs, and drives economic growth in communities that feed and fuel our nation. By advancing biofuel innovation we're building a more secure, independent, and prosperous future for the American people. As we mark 20 years of the Renewable Fuel Standard, we recognize one of the most impactful commitments our nation has made to energy security and rural prosperity."

"For 20 years, the Renewable Fuel Standard has been a cornerstone of our nation's energy policy-strengthening rural economies, reducing our dependence on foreign oil, and creating new markets for our family farmers," said Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.). "In Illinois and across the Midwest, biofuels mean good-paying jobs, cleaner air, and opportunity. As we look ahead, we must ensure the RFS translates to affordable low-carbon options for consumers while supporting industry growth domestically. I'll continue fighting to make sure biofuels remain a key part of America's energy future."

