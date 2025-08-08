Integrity Cap And Integritech Unite To Deliver AI-Powered Lending For Lending Institutions And Smbs

New partnership combines next-gen AI automation with flexible, bank-backed financing to streamline loan approvals, reduce costs for lenders, and unlock faster growth for small businesses nationwide.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Cap , a leader in transparent, bank-backed financing solutions, and IntegriTech , an AI-driven lending technology innovator, today announced a strategic partnership designed to transform how lenders and small-to-mid-sized businesses (SMBs) access and manage capital. This collaboration brings together cutting-edge AI automation with flexible growth financing, setting a new standard for speed, transparency, and efficiency in the lending industry.

A Game-Changer for Lenders and Borrowers Alike

Traditional lending processes often require days-or even weeks-to collect, verify, and process documentation. IntegriTech's proprietary AI-powered document intelligence system reduces that timeline to minutes, extracting and validating critical financial data at human-level accuracy while detecting potential errors or fraud in real-time with Integrity Cap's bank-backed credit lines and term financing options, this partnership enables lending institutions, credit unions, alternative lenders, and SMB owners to close the gap between opportunity and execution-delivering working capital when businesses need it most.

"This partnership isn't just about technology; it's about creating a smarter, fairer lending ecosystem," said Matthew Carlucci, CEO of Integrity Cap. "For too long, small businesses have faced barriers to fast, affordable financing. This now gives us no limits to our abilities. By merging our financial solutions with IntegriTech's AI platform, we're empowering lenders and SMBs to move at the speed of business-without sacrificing compliance or trust."

How It Works

1) AI-Driven Document Automation: IntegriTech's platform analyzes 100+ pages of financial data in minutes, automatically populating underwriting dashboards and credit boxes for faster decision-making.

2) Fraud Prevention & Compliance : Real-time anomaly detection and audit-ready reporting ensure compliance with federal lending standards.

3) Flexible Financing Options : Integrity Cap offers monthly-payment, bank-backed term loans, SBA programs, and credit lines up to $10M, eliminating predatory daily-payment structures common in the industry.

4) End-to-End Portal: A single digital hub allows lenders, brokers, and borrowers to upload, track, and manage documents, reducing operational bottlenecks and improving borrower experience.

Why This Matters

According to the Federal Reserve, 48% of small businesses report difficulty accessing timely financing, while lenders struggle with high operational costs and slow processes.

This partnership addresses both pain points by:



Cutting loan processing time by up to 85%



Reducing operational overhead for banks and alternative lenders

Increasing access to affordable growth capital for credit-worthy SMBs

"IntegriTech was built to eliminate friction from lending workflows," said Matthew Carlucci, CEO of IntegriTech. "By integrating directly with Integrity Cap's financing programs, we're giving lenders the ability to process applications in record time-and helping business owners focus on growth instead of paperwork."

Media Contact: Kelvin Casamiro

PR Manager, Integrity Cap

Phone: 727-516-2800

Email: [email protected]

Integrity Cap is a financial solutions provider committed to delivering transparent, bank-level financing options for SMBs. With an emphasis on monthly-payment structures and borrower-first practices, Integrity Cap has helped U.S. businesses secure over $500 million in growth capital, positioning itself as a trusted alternative to predatory MCA lenders. Learn more here

SOURCE Integrity Cap LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED