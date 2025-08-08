Start Equity Ventures And Red Sea Global Sign Strategic Mou To Accelerate Innovation And Investment Across Saudi's Emerging Tech Ecosystem

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Start Equity Ventures, a Washington, DC based venture capital and innovation platform, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Red Sea Global's Technology Department under its Innovation and Partnerships Division. The partnership aims to identify, support, and scale pioneering startups through collaborative pilots, co-investments, and long-term ecosystem development in Saudi Arabia.

The MoU lays the foundation for joint efforts in advancing smart city technologies, artificial intelligence, and regenerative tourism solutions. By aligning on shared objectives, Start Equity Ventures and Red Sea Global will help high-impact startups transition from proof-of-concept to scaled deployment, empowering Saudi's position as a regional innovation leader.

Mohammed Ahmed, Founder & Managing Partner at Start Equity Ventures, stated:

“This partnership with Red Sea Global represents the kind of collaboration that moves the needle, not just in capital, but in capability. Together, we are creating a bridge between early-stage innovation and institutional readiness, unlocking growth for entrepreneurs across the Kingdom and the region.”

Sultan Moraished, Group Head of Technology & Corporate Excellence at Red Sea Global, added:

“Our mission is to drive sustainable, high-impact innovation that benefits both communities and industries. This MoU with Start Equity Ventures enables us to work with visionary founders and technologies, and turn them into real-world solutions at scale.”

This collaboration reflects a shared vision to build a future where technology, sustainability, and entrepreneurship go hand in hand, and where Saudi Arabia stands at the center of global innovation.

For inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:



For Media Inquiries or Partnership Opportunities with Start Equity Ventures, Please Contact:

Mohammed Ahmed

Founder & Managing Partner

Start Equity Ventures

...



Based in Washington, D.C.



For Venture and Investment Collaborations with Red Sea Global, Please Contact:

AnaMaria Meshkurti

Ventures and Partnerships

Red Sea Global

...



Based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

For Innovation Collaborations with Red Sea Global, Please Contact:

Rafah Alkhatib

Innovation, Technology Planning and Development

Red Sea Global

...



Based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

