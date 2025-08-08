Vidle Housing Launches The First Nationwide Mid-Term, Fully Furnished Housing Platform Built Exclusively For Healthcare Travelers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Created for, and other. The platform addresses the real-world demands of mid-term stays, making it easier for travelers to focus on their mission without the added stress of housing logistics.

Healthcare travelers are often asked to mobilize at a moment's notice-navigating unfamiliar cities, compressed timelines, and high-stakes environments. Traditional housing platforms weren't built for that reality. Vidle Housing is. With streamlined tools, curated listings, and an experience tailored to their lifestyle, Vidle Housing empowers users with options that are dependable, accessible, and truly designed for them.

"Vidle Housing was created specifically to better support healthcare travelers on their journey," said Randy Holloran , Founder and CEO of Vidle Housing . "With over 20 years in healthcare staffing and platform building, I've built and scaled multiple staffing companies from the ground up, most recently leading Go Healthcare Staffing from inception to its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies list. I know firsthand how fragmented housing support can be for thousands of healthcare travelers across the U.S. This is why we built Vidle Housing as a solution tailored to their needs."

Holloran joins Vidle Housing as a recognized leader in the healthcare staffing industry, with experience in both traditional staffing models and innovative online platforms. He is the founder of NurseTogether and an early-stage acquirer of The Gypsy Nurse -two industry-leading virtual communities and resource hubs for nurses. Holloran has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the most influential leaders in staffing and served as an original board member of NATHO (National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations). Throughout his career, he has launched companies that redefined operational models and supported thousands of healthcare professionals in securing meaningful, well-structured assignments. His leadership at Vidle Housing reflects deep industry expertise and a proven commitment to building solutions that truly support the healthcare traveler experience.

Run by a mission-driven team of first responders, U.S. military veterans, housing experts , and seasoned healthcare industry leaders , Vidle Housing stands apart by eliminating the friction and uncertainty that often surrounds housing for healthcare assignments. With thoughtfully furnished listings located near healthcare facilities, travelers can now book confidently and focus on their mission of caring for others.

To explore available properties or learn more about the Vidle Housing experience, visit .

