Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-08 10:08:07
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - ACT Energy Technologies Ltd : Reported second-quarter interim results Friday. Revenues of $112.0 million in 2025 Q2, a decrease of 14%, compared to $130.3 million in 2024 Q2, with the decline primarily attributable to lower U.S. operating days. Net loss of $10.0 million in 2025 Q2, compared to net income of $5.3 million in 2024 Q2. ACT Energy Technologies Ltd shares T are trading down $0.01 at $4.60.

