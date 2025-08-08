Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Strengthening Strategic Partnership
Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov met with Edil Baysalov, Deputy Chairman of the Kyrgyz Republic's Cabinet of Ministers, to discuss deepening bilateral relations.
Azernews reports, according to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, both sides highlighted the importance of the strong, trust-based relationship between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan as a key factor in elevating state ties to a strategic partnership.
The meeting focused on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, transportation, and humanitarian fields.
Additionally, the officials exchanged views on holding the next session of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation later this year in Baku.
