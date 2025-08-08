Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, China Strengthen Ties In Display Panel Manufacturing Sector

2025-08-08 10:06:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 8. During an official business trip to China, a delegation led by Mirziyod Yunusov, Chairman of the Association Uzeltechsanoat, participated in the Shanghai International Display Innovation Expo 2025-one of the world's leading platforms showcasing advanced technologies and collaboration opportunities in the field of display development, Trend reports.

During the engagement, delegates from Uzbekistan convened with the executive cadre of the China Optoelectronics Industry Association (KODA) alongside other stakeholders within the optoelectronics sector. The stakeholders engaged in a dialogue regarding synergistic avenues for collaboration and articulated propositions for the establishment of display panel fabrication facilities within the jurisdiction of Uzbekistan.

Initial discussions were conducted with prominent display and electronic component manufacturers, encompassing TCL and HKC. Discourse centered around the prospective execution of capital allocation initiatives, the transference of technological assets, and the domestication of manufacturing processes.

The forthcoming visit is anticipated to serve as a pivotal milestone in the evolution of Uzbekistan's electrotechnical sector, catalyzing the establishment of high value-added production capabilities, enhancing export viability, and engendering novel employment prospects.

This assembly occurs subsequent to an interval characterized by enhanced bilateral economic synergies between the two nations. During the preceding fiscal cycle, the dyadic commerce between Uzbekistan and China surpassed the $13 billion threshold, with both parties reiterating their strategic allegiance to attaining the $20 billion benchmark established by the governance of the respective nations.

