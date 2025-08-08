Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Set To Grow Substantially Through 2034, Delveinsight Projects Sarepta Therapeutics, Santhera Pharma, Reveragen Biopharma, Pfizer, Fibrogen, Capricor Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Companies in the market include - Italfarmaco, Antisense Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, Santhera Pharmaceuticals/ReveraGen Biopharma, Pfizer, FibroGen, Capricor Therapeutics, Fibrogen, Roche/Sarepta Therapeutics, Edgewise Therapeutics, Wave Life Sciences Ltd, PepGen, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others.

The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Report:



The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market size was valued ~USD 2,150 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In July 2025, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a leading company in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, released a statement noting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informally requested the company to voluntarily pause shipments of ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec), its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, within the U.S. Sarepta stated that it became aware of this potential request earlier in the day through media coverage, at the same time as the general public and patient communities.

In May 2025, Satellos Bioscience's investigational therapy SAT-3247 was found to be safe, well-tolerated, and showed early indications of improved muscle strength in five adults with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). In the initial part of the Phase 1 trial (NCT06565208), the oral small molecule, administered alongside steroids, demonstrated a favorable safety profile in healthy participants. Additionally, the drug's pharmacokinetics-how it is absorbed, distributed, metabolized, and excreted-performed as anticipated in individuals with DMD.

In March 2025, REGENXBIO's investigational gene therapy, RGX-202-an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)-continues to show promising results. Data from two additional patients in the Phase 1/2 AFFINITY DUCHENNE trial (NCT05693142) reveal that the therapy consistently generates strong levels of microdystrophin expression.

In February 2025, Solid Biosciences reported that its gene therapy candidate, SGT-003, for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) achieved 110% microdystrophin expression in early clinical testing. The announcement of 90-day biopsy results from the Phase I/II Inspire DMD trial (NCT06138639) led to a sharp surge in the company's stock, which rose by 78.66%-jumping from $4.03 on February 14 to $7.20 at market open on February 18. Among the first three of six enrolled patients, the observed gene expression suggests a promising potential to slow disease progression and support muscle function.

In November 2024, Genethon, a leading gene therapy research organization established by AFM-Téléthon, shared encouraging data from the dose-escalation portion of its international Phase 1/2/3 clinical trial evaluating GNT0004, its gene therapy candidate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The results were presented at the ASGCT Breakthroughs in Muscular Dystrophy conference held November 19–20, 2024, in Chicago, IL. Following these positive findings, Genethon plans to initiate pivotal trials in Europe in the second quarter of 2025, with a U.S. launch expected to follow.

In September 2024, Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing transformative treatments for genetically driven muscle diseases, has announced new clinical findings from its ongoing Phase 1/2 DELIVER trial. The study evaluates DYNE-251 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients eligible for exon 51 skipping. Results revealed remarkable dystrophin expression and functional improvements across multiple patient cohorts.

In January 2024, ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) is a one-time gene therapy designed for ambulatory children aged 4 to 5 with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a condition marked by progressive muscle weakening. This treatment targets patients with confirmed mutations in the dystrophin gene, essential for muscle function. ELEVIDYS works by delivering a gene that produces a shortened version of dystrophin, called ELEVIDYS micro-dystrophin, directly to muscle cells.

The United States holds the largest market share for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, valued at approximately USD 1.9 billion, surpassing the markets of the EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In January 2024, Santhera Pharmaceuticals initiated the availability of AGAMREE (vamorolone) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients aged four years and older in Germany. This marks a significant milestone as Santhera Pharmaceuticals transitions into the "commercial stage" of its biopharmaceutical journey through the official launch of this medication in Germany.

In 2023, the United States reported approximately 17,000 total prevalent cases of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMM). The majority of cases were observed in children aged 5-9 years. It is anticipated that these numbers will increase by the year 2034.

In 2023, the United States had the highest number of prevalent cases of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMM) among the 7MM countries, totaling approximately 17,200 cases. This figure is projected to rise at a respectable compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

In the United States in 2023, there were approximately 13,800 cases of large mutation, around 3,400 cases of small mutation, and roughly 1,700 cases of point mutation. It is anticipated that as prevalence rates rise, these numbers will also increase during the study period from 2024 to 2034.

In the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) along with the United Kingdom, the highest prevalence of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) was observed in the UK, totaling approximately 3,000 cases in 2022. This was followed by Germany and France, whereas Spain had the lowest number of cases recorded in the same year.

In the present US market, there are several approved products-EMFLAZA (deflazacort), VYONDYS 53 (golodirsen), EXONDYS 51 (eteplirsen), AMONDYS 45 (casimersen), and VILTEPSO (viltolarsen)-available for individuals with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Within the EU4 countries and the UK, steroid therapies dominate the current market, accompanied by an approved medication designed for DMD patients with the nonsense mutation, TRANSLARNA (ataluren). However, in Japan, the sole approved treatment available is VILTEPSO (viltolarsen).

Key Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Companies: Italfarmaco, Antisense Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, Santhera Pharmaceuticals/ReveraGen Biopharma, Pfizer, FibroGen, Capricor Therapeutics, Fibrogen, Roche/Sarepta Therapeutics, Edgewise Therapeutics, Wave Life Sciences Ltd, PepGen, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapies: Givinostat (ITF2357), ATL1102, SRP-9001, Vamorolone, PF06939926, Pamrevlumab, CAP-1002, Pamrevlumab, Delandistrogene moxeparvovec, EDG 5506, WVE N531, PGN EDO51, UX810, and others

The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy rarely affects females

In 2023, the age group with the highest number of cases was 5-9, totaling approximately 5,700 cases, followed by the 10-14 age group with around 5,000 cases. Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is uncommon in individuals above the age of 30. The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market dynamics.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Overview

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. It primarily affects boys, typically becoming evident in early childhood between the ages of 3 and 5.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Prevalent Cases of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapies and Key Companies



Givinostat (ITF2357): Italfarmaco

ATL1102: Antisense Therapeutics

SRP-9001: Sarepta Therapeutics

Vamorolone: Santhera Pharmaceuticals/ReveraGen Biopharma

PF06939926: Pfizer

Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

CAP-1002: Capricor Therapeutics

Pamrevlumab: Fibrogen

Delandistrogene moxeparvovec: Roche/Sarepta Therapeutics

EDG 5506: Edgewise Therapeutics

WVE N531: Wave Life Sciences Ltd

PGN EDO51: PepGen UX810: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Strengths



The pipeline of DMD is robust with the advent of several potential products in late-stage of clinical development. Several new therapies have been approved for the treatment of DMD recently, even Japan has witnessed the launch of VILTEPSO now.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Opportunities

Wider commercial opportunity for therapies such as Capricor's CAP-1002 and Antisense's ATL1102, which are specifically focusing on improving upper limb functions in DMD patients and are targeting a much larger patient segment when compared to the Exon-Skipping therapies.

Scope of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Companies: Italfarmaco, Antisense Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, Santhera Pharmaceuticals/ReveraGen Biopharma, Pfizer, FibroGen, Capricor Therapeutics, Fibrogen, Roche/Sarepta Therapeutics, Edgewise Therapeutics, Wave Life Sciences Ltd, PepGen, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapies: Givinostat (ITF2357), ATL1102, SRP-9001, Vamorolone, PF06939926, Pamrevlumab, CAP-1002, Pamrevlumab, Delandistrogene moxeparvovec, EDG 5506, WVE N531, PGN EDO51, UX810, and others

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutic Assessment: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy current marketed and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy emerging therapies

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Dynamics: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market drivers and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Access and Reimbursement

