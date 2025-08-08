Circular Library Hosts Second Sunday Craft Cafe & Supply Swap With Peo Veee In Venice, CA

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 8, 2025 7:04 am - Circular Library's Second Sunday Craft Cafe & Supply Swap, partnered with Peo Veee, invites Venice, CA, creatives to a free event on August 10, 2025, fostering community, sustainability, and crafting from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

VENICE, CA – Circular Library, a hub for creativity and sustainability in Venice, CA, is thrilled to announce its Second Sunday Craft Café & Supply Swap, partnered with local artisan collective Peo Veee. This free event, scheduled for August 10, 2025, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, invites the community to connect, create, and share in a vibrant, eco-conscious crafting experience. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at the provided Eventbrite link to secure their spot.

The Second Sunday Craft Café & Supply Swap is designed to bring together artists, hobbyists, and curious beginners in a relaxed, collaborative environment. Hosted at Circular Library's welcoming Venice space, the event encourages participants to bring unused or gently used craft supplies-such as fabric, yarn, beads, or paper-to swap with others, promoting sustainability and reducing waste. No supplies? No problem-Peo Veee and Circular Library will provide a variety of materials to spark creativity.

This unique gathering blends hands-on crafting with community building. Attendees can work on personal projects, learn new techniques from Peo Veee artisans, or simply enjoy the creative atmosphere. Complimentary coffee, tea, and light refreshments will be served, fostering a cozy“café” vibe. Peo Veee, known for their innovative approach to sustainable art, will lead guided activities, including upcycling workshops that transform everyday materials into unique creations.

Circular Library's mission to foster creativity and environmental consciousness shines through this event. By encouraging the reuse of materials and collaboration among local creatives, the Second Sunday Craft Café & Supply Swap aligns with the organization's commitment to a circular economy. The event is free to attend, though RSVPs are requested to help organizers plan for supplies and space.

“Venice is a vibrant hub of creativity, and this event celebrates that spirit while promoting sustainability,” said a Circular Library spokesperson.“Partnering with Peo Veee allows us to inspire attendees to create, connect, and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

Located in the heart of Venice, CA, Circular Library serves as a community space for learning, creating, and sharing resources. The Second Sunday Craft Café & Supply Swap is open to all ages and skill levels, making it a perfect outing for families, friends, or solo adventurers. For more details or to RSVP, visit or explore the event page at blogs/news/second-sunday-craft-cafe-supply-swap-1.

Join Circular Library and Peo Veee on August 10, 2025, to craft, swap, and celebrate community in Venice, CA.