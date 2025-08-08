Doland Pro Strengthens Impact Reporting Platform To Meet Rising Demands From Financial Institutions

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DoLand Pro , a Denmark-based fintech company specializing in sustainable finance and impact reporting, has announced new advances of its platform with new workflows and automated data aggregation. The enhancement addresses a persistent challenge in the financial industry: delivering transparent, consistent, and relevant sustainability insights across diversified portfolios.The updated platform is designed for use by banks, multi-family offices, wealth managers, and philanthropic foundations seeking to move beyond generic ESG checklists and provide tailored, narrative-driven insights to end-investors.“There is increasing pressure on financial institutions to demonstrate the real-world effects of their investment products,” said Jakob Lage Hansen, CEO and Founder of DoLand Pro.“Clients are no longer satisfied with high-level ESG scores want transparency, personalized insights, and clarity on how their capital is driving measurable impact also beyond ESG. Our updated platform makes that possible at scale.”From ESG Compliance to Investor EngagementThe shift comes in the context of growing dissatisfaction with traditional ESG reporting. According to a 2024 global survey by Morgan Stanley, 54% of investors expressed interest in increasing their sustainable investments but cited greenwashing concerns and a lack of trustworthy data as key barriers.DoLand Pro's upgraded reporting engine responds to this demand by enabling financial institutions to:Source high-quality impact data automatically across listed equities and bonds while also having solutions for sourcing private companies and alternative assets.Generate modular, white-labeled reports tailored to specific client values and aligned with global frameworks such as the UN SDGs and EU SFDR.Visualize impact outcomes using intuitive dashboards and accessible storytelling formats.“Our framework helps advisors not only reduce manual reporting burdens but also translate raw data into relatable, human-centered narratives,” said Hansen.“That's what drives engagement especially among next-generation investors.”Positioned for the $68 Trillion Intergenerational Wealth TransferAs the financial industry prepares for the massive intergenerational wealth transfer estimated at $68 trillion globally by 2030 many institutions are facing urgent demands to modernize their approach to investment communication and impact measurement.This generational shift is particularly pronounced in family offices, where younger clients are demanding values-aligned investing, digital-first experiences, and greater clarity on how their portfolios contribute to climate, social, and governance outcomes.“Family offices tell us their clients are asking: What is my money actually doing? Our platform enables them to answer that question credibly, consistently, and in a personalized manner,” said Hansen.Adoption by Industry Leaders and Strategic PartnersDoLand Pro has already established strategic partnerships with several leading institutions, including Merkur Cooperative Bank, Denmark's leading sustainability-focused bank and a member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values.“With DoLand's reporting solution, we are able to demonstrate the true impact of our customers' entire investment – a significant value add ,” said Charlotte Skovgaard, CEO of Merkur Bank.“DoLand's interface makes the ongoing administration very efficient and easy to handle.”In addition to Merkur Bank, DoLand Pro is working closely with B2B partners such as Aleta, Visigon, and Foundgood, integrating its solution within broader investment and reporting infrastructures. The company also reports growing interest from impact-oriented foundations across Northern Europe.Scalable Technology, Transparent Business ModelDoLand Pro operates on a SaaS-based subscription model that includes:A one-time implementation fee (based on system complexity) when applicable,An annual license fee tied to the number of administrative users, andA tiered impact reporting fee based on the number of end-investors and desired reporting depth.The platform itself is built around a modular impact engine that can scale to accommodate diverse asset types, jurisdictions, and data partners. Importantly, DoLand Pro's approach integrates recognized global standards, ensuring both regulatory alignment and interpretability for end-users.The company's near-term roadmap includes further development of portfolio simulation tools, integration of active ownership data, and expansion of data partnerships to deepen the granularity and coverage of impact metrics.About DoLand ProDoLand Pro is a Nordic fintech company headquartered in Copenhagen. The company provides white-labeled impact reporting tools for banks, family offices, and foundations. By combining technology, data, and design, DoLand Pro enables financial institutions to meet evolving regulatory demands, engage their clients with credible narratives, and accelerate capital flows toward sustainable outcomes. The company pivoted from a B2C to a B2B model in 2024 and is currently active across multiple European markets.For more information, visit:

