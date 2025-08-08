AllWorld is a world travel guide.

In a creative fusion of wanderlust and local craft beer culture, All World Travel Blog has acquired FlatEarthBrewing

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Founded in 2007 in St. Paul, Minnesota, Flat Earth Brewing has built a loyal following with its unfiltered, small-batch beers and a name that nods to old-world curiosity rather than conspiracy. The brewery has become a regional staple, with standouts like Angry Planet Pale Ale, Northwest Passage IPA, and the cult-favorite Cygnus X-1 Porter. The name was merged into the St. Paul Brewing company's portfolio and the domain name was used to educate people about craft beers ever since.

The acquisition signals a unique brand evolution for both companies. All World Travel Blog plans to expand its storytelling into the world of craft beer, launching a series of travel and tasting experiences that highlight beer as a gateway to local culture around the globe. The blog's readership-made up of adventurous foodies, digital nomads, and cultural explorers-will now gain access to exclusive Flat Earth Brewing content, beer and travel pairings, and behind-the-scenes brewery tours.

“Flat Earth Brewing has always been about exploration and breaking boundaries-just like travel,” said Tim Schmidt, Editor-in-Chief of All World Travel Blog.“We're not just acquiring a brewery blog; we're expanding the way we tell stories. This is about connecting people to place-one pint at a time.”

All World Travel blog will acquire all content, media, and editorial personnel in the acquisition. This will help expand it's growing content base and reach travelers looking to sample beers in their journeys throughout the world.

“We're excited to join forces with a company that understands the spirit of adventure,” said Flat Earth's Head Brewer, Tom Redding.“Whether you're exploring a new country or a new IPA, the journey is what counts.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About All World Travel Blog

All World Travel Blog is a digital platform dedicated to inspiring and informing travelers through immersive storytelling, destination guides, and cultural content. With a global audience, it's become a trusted source for adventurous and curious minds.

About Flat Earth Brewing Company

Flat Earth Brewing Company is a blog about craft beers. The purpose was to educate people about various beers found throughout the world.

