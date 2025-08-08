Chemonics Spotlights How Technology Is Transforming Sustainable Development

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Jamey Butcher, Chair and CEO of ChemonicsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chemonics, a global leader in sustainable development, has partnered with Acumen Media to re-release its short documentary, Harnessing Tech for Sustainable Development, under the“SDG Leaders” series. The film highlights how practical, adaptive technologies are driving forward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in low resource settings and stressed environments around the world. It also explores how Chemonics is deploying innovative tools to enhance the speed, accuracy, and effectiveness of interventions around the globe, with a spotlight on Asia and Latin America.Central to the film is Chemonics' adaptation of the Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool (SMART), an open-source conservation technology that has been tailored to meet country-specific needs in locations such as the Philippines, Bangladesh, and Colombia. In Colombia, for example, SMART enables rapid identification and response to environmental threats, strengthening national park management and biodiversity protection through real-time data and geospatial intelligence.Beyond SMART, Chemonics is advancing a broad portfolio of technology-driven initiatives-from fintech platforms that improve access to digital financial services in rural areas to drone-based logistics for health supply chains. Each solution is designed in close collaboration with local partners to ensure relevance, usability, and long-term adoption.As part of the“SDG Leaders” content series, Harnessing Tech for Sustainable Development highlights how scalable, tech-enabled solutions are accelerating progress toward global goals and reshaping how the development sector responds to emerging challenges.The film underscores the importance of applying innovation not in isolation, but as part of integrated systems that support responsive, data-informed decision-making at every level of an intervention.“Technology alone won't solve the world's toughest challenges-but when it's adapted to local contexts and grounded in real-world needs, it becomes a powerful catalyst for change,” said Jamey Butcher, Chair and CEO of Chemonics.“Innovation in development isn't about flashy tools-it's about using the right technology to help people make faster, smarter decisions in complex environments.”To learn more about Chemonics, visit .Watch the Campaign Live here.BOILERPLATEChemonics is a leading global sustainable solutions firm global professional services firm that designs and delivers people-centered solutions at the intersection of technology, data, and human progress. With 50 years of operational experience in 160 countries and a global network of in-country experts, we work with ambitious partners navigating complex environments to achieve results-from modernizing health systems and supply chains to expanding climate resilience. Wherever we work, we combine technical depth with local insight to help people live healthier, more productive, and more independent lives.Learn more at

