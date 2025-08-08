Rsoft Technologies Inaugurates New Innovation Hub In Chennai Pattabiram TIDEL Park

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 8, 2025 5:54 am - At RSoft, CRM is more than software-it's a strategic growth enabler.

Celebrates 12th Anniversary with“12x12x12 Journey” Theme

Chennai, India – July 19, 2025 – RSoft Technologies, a leading provider of AI-powered CRM and business automation solutions, proudly announces the opening of its new office at TIDEL Park, Pattabiram, Chennai. This strategic expansion reaffirms the company's unwavering commitment to innovation, customer success, and global growth.

The inauguration ceremony took place on July 19, 2025, and was graced by distinguished Chief Guests – Mr. Abhishek Mehta, Founder & Managing Director of Urban Tree Homes, and Mr. Priyank Pincha, MD, Lifestyle Housing & Infrastructure-a renowned entrepreneur and strategist.

This milestone occasion also marked the celebration of RSoft's 12th anniversary, honored under the inspiring theme“12x12x12 Journey.” The theme signifies a decade-plus of innovation and excellence: 12 pioneering products, deployment across 12 key industries, and a presence in 12 countries. This journey underscores RSoft's core mission-empowering businesses with intelligent, scalable, and industry-specific automation solutions.

“We are thrilled to open our new office in Chennai-a city synonymous with tech excellence and innovation,” said Mr. Badri Ramesh, Founder & CEO of RSoft Technologies.“This expansion represents a significant leap forward in our vision to digitally transform businesses through AI-driven solutions, customer intelligence, and automation.”

Strategically located in one of Chennai's thriving IT corridors, the Pattabiram TIDEL Park office boasts modern infrastructure, collaborative workspaces, and innovation labs. It will serve as a central hub for product development, client success, partner collaboration, and global operations.

The event was further elevated by the presence of eminent Guests of Honour, including:

Mr. Sarath Pemmasani, Board of Advisors, RSoft

Mr. Praveen Malinani, Founder & MD, MP Developers

Mr. Anand Srinivasan, Economist, Value Investor & YouTuber

Mr. Ramesh K Narain, MD, Medley Consulting

Mr. Srinivas Thaneeru, SRINIVAS & GOPAL Chartered Accountants

Mr. Sandeep Nanduri, IAS, MD, TIDEL & TIDCO

Mr. Sivarajan Ramanathan, CEO, Startup TN

Mr. T. Ganesan, MD, MS Homes

Mr. S. Mofaz Ahamed, GM, MS Foundations

Mr. S. Moorthy, MD, VR Foundation

Mr. Hemanth, MD, Talks of Cinema

Mr. Ramkumar M, Principal Relationship Manager, Behindwoods

Mr. Chitty Babu, Former President, CREDAI Chennai & Chairman, Akshaya Pvt. Ltd. – reaffirming RSoft's deep-rooted connections and impact in the real estate industry.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Abhishek Mehta praised RSoft's contribution to business growth through technology.



“RSoft has played a pivotal role in helping businesses like ours scale quickly and efficiently through tech-driven innovation,” he said.“Their journey is a benchmark for any enterprise seeking meaningful digital transformation.”

RSoft Technologies continues to lead the way in AI-based CRM platforms tailored for real estate, education, healthcare, finance, travel, and more. Its product suite includes:

CRM – LMS – Mobile App – Auto Dialer – IVR – WhatsApp – Survey Form – Chatbot – R Task – R Track – R Card – ERP, and other cutting-edge tools designed to drive business growth.

With the inauguration of this new office and the celebration of its transformative 12x12x12 journey, RSoft further solidifies its position as a trusted global partner in digital transformation-committed to delivering next-gen solutions for the businesses of tomorrow.