Merit Financial Advisors Announces Strategic Partnership With Second Half Financial Partners, LLC First Responders Division To Expand Its Presence In Florida

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, announced today it has acquired a specialized team from Second Half Financial Partners, LLC (Second Half). The acquisition marks Merit's fifth office in Florida, adding $225 million in assets.

Based in Sebring, this specialized team offers investment and retirement strategies focused on Florida's first responders, specifically firefighters and law enforcement professionals. Through this partnership, the firm will broaden its reach across the state by leveraging Merit's extensive infrastructure, technology, and operational support. Mike Fitch, Senior Partner and Majority Owner of Second Half, will join Merit as a Wealth Manager and Partner, alongside his experienced team.

"Our first responders dedicate their lives to protecting and serving our communities, and it's a privilege to support their financial well-being," said Mike Fitch. "By joining Merit, we gain the operational infrastructure to expand our reach, deepen our service model, and help more of these local heroes thrive financially."

"Second Half's specialized team's mission aligns closely with Merit's core values of service, purpose, and growth," said Tyler Vernon, Managing Principal and Partner at Merit. "By joining forces, we're equipping their team with the operational support and resources needed to deepen their service offerings and expand their impact across the first responder community."

The partnership follows Merit's entry into the Utah market last month via the acquisition of RCM Investments, accelerating its national expansion. It's also the firm's fortieth acquisition in four and a half years.

The merger was finalized on August 6, 2025. The financial and legal terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Merit exists to enrich the lives of those they serve, and its mission is to revolutionize the client experience by building the RIA of the future. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has over 40 offices throughout the U.S. and managed $19.94 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025 ($14.06 billion in advisory, $2.6 billion in brokerage assets, $3.28B in retirement assets, and $332 million in assets under advisement). For more information, please visit . Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser.

SOURCE Merit Financial Advisors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED