Spanx Celebrates National Shapewear Day With Two Innovative Shapewear Launches

"While Spanx has evolved and expanded over the past 25 years, continuing to deliver innovation and integrating it into new categories like apparel and active, the legacy of our shapewear roots is at the heart of everything we do," said Pascale Gueracague, Chief Design Officer at Spanx. "Now, with the launch of SPANXsupersculptTM Transform and SPANXsupersmoothTM SheerSense she has even more options to achieve her desired results within the SPANXeffectTM, whether she's looking for lightweight-yet-sexy smoothing or all-over sculpting and contouring."

ABOUT SPANXsupersculptTM TRANSFORM

SPANXsupersculptTM Transform is among the brand's most sculpting collections of shapewear yet. Designed with bonded panels and flexible boning to provide 360-degree sculpting, these styles feminize and elongate her silhouette and shape without compromising on comfort. Launching in a limited range of best-selling silhouettes and colors, SPANXsupersculptTM Transform represents the next generation of shapewear, with powerful, modern, and feminine features that transform her silhouette and contour her shape for those days when she wants a little extra cinch.

ABOUT SPANXsupersmoothTM SHEERSENSE

SPANXsupersmoothTM SheerSense is the brand's lightest and most sensual collection of shapewear yet. Designed with Spanx's signature sleek power mesh with LYCRA FitSense® print technology, the collection delivers an all-over smoothing effect with the strength of classic Spanx shapewear. The collection debuts in a limited range of best-selling silhouettes and shades made to go undetected under clothing-but also designed to be seen.

ABOUT SPANX, LLC

Founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, Spanx, LLC is a dynamic women's brand that has revolutionized an industry and changed the way women around the world get dressed. Now a powerhouse lifestyle brand, Spanx offers both innerwear and outerwear solutions, constantly identifying and solving wardrobe challenges from a women's point of view. With smarter, more comfortable, must-haves including activewear, apparel, denim, shapewear, swimwear, intimates, leggings, hosiery and more, Spanx elevates women through product and empowers them to look and feel their best. Further information is available at spanx . Follow Spanx on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @Spanx.

