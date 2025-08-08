Progress Software To Present At Ai4 2025 In Las Vegas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to showcase real-world AI applications and data innovation at premier AI event

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced its participation at Ai4 2025 , North America's largest artificial intelligence industry conference, taking place August 11–13 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Philip Miller, AI Strategist at Progress, will deliver a featured presentation titled:

Trusted AI: Unlock Data Value

Date: August 12, 2025

Time: 2:35 – 2:55 p.m. PT

Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Miller will explore how enterprises can connect generative AI to proprietary data using retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), transforming siloed information into high-value, trusted outputs that drive innovation and operational efficiency.

The session is designed for business and data leaders seeking to implement AI that enhances decision-making, automates operations and improves customer experiences, while delivering measurable ROI.

Visit Progress at Booth #503

Attendees can also meet Progress experts on the Ai4 Expo floor to learn how the Progress® Data Platform helps unify and govern data across systems-delivering high-quality, real-time insights that power intelligent automation, predictive analytics and responsible AI innovation.

