Progress Software To Present At Ai4 2025 In Las Vegas
BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced its participation at Ai4 2025 , North America's largest artificial intelligence industry conference, taking place August 11–13 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Philip Miller, AI Strategist at Progress, will deliver a featured presentation titled:
Trusted AI: Unlock Data Value
Date: August 12, 2025
Time: 2:35 – 2:55 p.m. PT
Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas
Miller will explore how enterprises can connect generative AI to proprietary data using retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), transforming siloed information into high-value, trusted outputs that drive innovation and operational efficiency.
The session is designed for business and data leaders seeking to implement AI that enhances decision-making, automates operations and improves customer experiences, while delivering measurable ROI.
Visit Progress at Booth #503
Attendees can also meet Progress experts on the Ai4 Expo floor to learn how the Progress® Data Platform helps unify and govern data across systems-delivering high-quality, real-time insights that power intelligent automation, predictive analytics and responsible AI innovation.
Learn more at:
About Progress Software
Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at .
Progress is a registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Press Contacts:
Kim Baker
Progress Software
+1-800-477-6473
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment