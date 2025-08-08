Delhi To Unveil Nation's Most Progressive Film, Tourism Policy: Kapil Mishra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Delhi Art, Culture, Language, and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said on Friday that the Delhi government is preparing to unveil the country's most progressive and comprehensive film and tourism policy.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Celebrating India Film Festival held at National Cooperative Union of India Auditorium, Mishra said,“The Delhi government is working actively to position city as the best destination for film production.”

“A mechanism has been put in place to provide Single Window Clearance to film producers for shooting in the city,” he said.

Soon, major festivals like this will be organised with the support of the Delhi Government, he said, adding:“Films are a powerful medium to portray a nation's culture and serve as a tool for national branding.”

Mishra said that a dedicated budget has been allocated for the upcoming International Film Festival to be hosted in Delhi.

This three-day festival was inaugurated in the presence of several prominent personalities from the film industry, including former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, acclaimed filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, actors Manoj Joshi and Ishita Bhatt, among others.

On this occasion, Mishra stated that the festival is a significant initiative to bring Indian cinema's diversity, rich culture, and creativity onto a shared platform.

The Delhi Minister added that this film festival is not just about entertainment - it is a celebration of dialogue, identity, and creativity.

The Delhi government will continue to encourage such events to establish Delhi as an international hub of art, culture, and cinema.

The festival is witnessing participation from filmmakers, artists, and cinema professionals from across the country. Through documentaries, short films, feature films, and multilingual presentations, the event is showcasing the social and cultural power of cinema.

He also appreciated efforts of all the institutions involved in organising the event and extended his greetings to the Uttarakhand Film Development Council and other organisers for making the event a success.