International Solar Alliance And LAC Leaders Unite In Santiago To Accelerate The Region's Clean Energy Transition

SANTIAGO, DELHI, CHILE, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Seventh Meeting of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Regional Committee for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) concluded in Santiago, Chile, reaffirming the region's strong commitment to advancing solar cooperation and fast-tracking the clean energy transition.Welcoming delegates, H.E. Diego Pardow Lorenzo, Minister of Energy of Chile, reaffirmed the host country's support for ISA's mission to deliver affordable solar solutions and expand regional partnerships.“Latin America's future lies in a diversified energy matrix. In Chile, our journey from hydro-dependence to solar leadership has shown that clean energy, supported by long-term contracts and private investment, can lower costs, boost resilience, and empower communities. Our focus now is on extending solar operational hours through storage and ensuring benefits reach our most vulnerable households. Regional cooperation is essential, only together can we scale technologies, share knowledge, and secure a competitive, sustainable energy future for our people.”H.E. Kerryne Zennelle James, Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy of Grenada, chaired the meeting in her capacity as Vice President of the ISA LAC Region, calling for strong leadership to turn ambition into action.“Latin America and the Caribbean are global leaders in renewable energy, with 65% of our power already sourced from renewables, double the global average. But the path ahead is uneven, especially for small island states like Grenada. We are committed to a clean, resilient future through clear national policies, ongoing solar deployments, and strong partnerships. ISA's strategic shift from ambition to action is timely, and this Regional Committee is a crucial platform to align our priorities and unlock collective progress.”H.E. Abhilasha Joshi, Ambassador of India to Chile, reaffirmed India's long-standing support for ISA and commitment to South-South cooperation for sustainable energy.“With 116 GW of solar capacity and renewable energy targets of 50% of capacity from renewables set for 2030 already met five years ahead of schedule, we are working closely with partners across Latin America and the Caribbean to share solutions, catalyse finance, and drive innovation in solar energy. Together, through ISA, we can align regional priorities, promote joint R&D, and build a resilient and sustainable energy future.”Mr. Ashish Khanna, Director General of ISA, outlined the LAC region's strategic importance in the global solar landscape and presented ISA's four-pillar vision: mobilising catalytic finance, strengthening institutional capacities, enabling regional platforms, and scaling innovation and solar technologies.“With 26 countries now part of ISA in the LAC region, a 50% rise since 2021, the momentum is clear. With nine Caribbean countries agreeing to sign a joint declaration on SIDS, to work together on an aggregate e-procurement platform, establish a regional Centre of Excellence within the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), announce the winners of the LAC SolarX Startup Challenge at COP30 in Belém, and deepen the partnership to enable private sector participation in the region through an MoU with the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE), this presents a concrete vision and action plan for the LAC region. This is a clear shift from ambition to action.”Key Outcomes and AnnouncementsCountry Partnership Framework exchange between ISA and GrenadaThe Country Partnership Framework will provide a structured approach for ISA and Grenada to collaborate on solar energy initiatives and support Grenada's clean energy transition. Areas of collaboration will include strategic planning, regulatory support, technology development, capacity building, and solar deployment. The first CPF for the region was signed between ISA and Cuba earlier this year in New Delhi, India.Pledge of Support adopted by leaders from Small Island Developing States (SIDS) for the ISA SIDS PlatformA transformative digital initiative anchored by ISA and the World Bank, the platform aims to accelerate inclusive, climate-resilient energy access across island nations. Nine Caribbean countries, Antigua & Barbuda, Belize, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Suriname, and Trinidad & Tobago, signed a Declaration of Intent at the 7th ISA Regional Committee Meeting to launch the SIDS Solar Platform. The platform will boost solar adoption through joint procurement, lower costs, and build regional capacity, advancing clean energy and resilience across island nations.ISA and the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE) have extended their MoUThe renewed MoU reinforces a shared commitment to accelerate solar deployment across the LAC region. It focuses on mobilising climate-aligned financing through platforms like the Global Solar Facility; building technical capacity via regional trainings, peer learning, and data sharing; harmonising policies; co-developing solar applications in agriculture, mobility, mini-grids, and storage; and supporting national planning through joint workplans, working groups, and outreach forums.ISA and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) sign strategic MoUThis partnership will expand energy access and resilience through solar energy, support small island states with capacity-building and technical assistance, unlock catalytic finance for solar projects, and drive policy harmonisation and knowledge exchange. ISA and OECS aim to accelerate a sustainable, secure energy future for the Eastern Caribbean.ISA hosts the SolarX Startup Challenge 2025 for the LAC regionThe third edition of the Challenge, following successful editions in Africa and the Asia-Pacific, is open for applications until 15 August 2025. It seeks innovative, scalable, and cost-effective solar solutions addressing local energy challenges. The initiative aims to foster entrepreneurship, strengthen local ecosystems, and build capacity to accelerate solar adoption across the LAC region.In his keynote address, H.E. Paulo Roberto Soares Pacheco, Brazilian Ambassador to Chile and representative of the incoming COP30 Presidency, stressed that access to clean, reliable, and affordable energy is inseparable from the fight against climate change and the path to sustainable development. He welcomed ISA's efforts to scale solar solutions in LDCs and SIDS, emphasising the importance of cooperation and targeted support to accelerate the transition.The meeting brought together ministers, ambassadors, senior government officials, industry leaders, and development partners from across Latin America and the Caribbean. Deliberations focused on accelerating the clean energy transition, scaling solar deployment in small island states, mobilising finance, strengthening partnerships, and fostering innovation to sustainably meet the region's growing energy needs.

