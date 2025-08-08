Regal Rexnord Names Kevin Long EVP & President, Automation & Motion Control (AMC)

Kevin Zaba to Retire as EVP & President, AMC

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX ) today announced it has appointed Kevin Long as Executive Vice President & President, Automation & Motion Control segment (AMC), effective August 14, 2025. Long will succeed Kevin Zaba who will retire from Regal Rexnord after 11 years with the company, the last two of which he served as Executive Vice President & President, AMC. Zaba will remain at the company as EVP until his retirement on December 31, 2025 to ensure a smooth transition.

Long brings more than 30 years of experience leading global industrial businesses, with a track record of driving above-market growth, operational excellence, and strategic portfolio development. He joins Regal Rexnord from Dover Corporation, where he spent the past decade – most recently as Group President of OPW, a global business serving the fluid handling, clean energy, cryogenics, and car wash markets. Under his leadership, OPW grew significantly through a combination of organic execution and accretive acquisitions.

Prior to Dover, Long held several senior leadership roles at Danaher Corporation over a ten-year period, including general management and global staff roles, where he helped drive growth, operational synergies and global scalability across multiple business units.

Louis Pinkham, CEO of Regal Rexnord, commented, "We are excited to welcome Kevin Long to Regal Rexnord. He is a proven operator with deep industrial experience and a strong track record of value creation. Kevin's proven leadership in driving growth make him exceptionally well suited to lead AMC in its next chapter of growth and innovation."

Describing the opportunity, Long shared, "Regal Rexnord is a respected, customer-focused organization with a strong portfolio and significant growth opportunities. I'm honored to join the team and look forward to contributing to its continued success."

Long holds both a Bachelor and Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The Ohio State University, and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management.

Pinkham commented further, "We are deeply grateful to Kevin Zaba for his years of service, outstanding leadership, and numerous contributions to Regal Rexnord. He played a pivotal role transforming Regal Beloit into Regal Rexnord, including leading the formation of our AMC segment, and positioning it for long-term growth. We wish Kevin all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord's 30,000 associates around the world help create a better tomorrow by providing sustainable solutions that power, transmit and control motion. The Company's electric motors and air moving subsystems provide the power to create motion. A portfolio of highly engineered power transmission components and subsystems efficiently transmits motion to power industrial applications. The Company's automation offering, comprised of controllers, drives, precision motors, and actuators, controls motion in applications ranging from factory automation to precision tools used in surgical applications.

The Company's end markets benefit from meaningful secular demand tailwinds, and include discrete automation, food & beverage, aerospace, medical, data center, energy, residential and commercial buildings, general industrial, and metals and mining.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of three operating segments: Automation & Motion Control, Industrial Powertrain Solutions, and Power Efficiency Solutions. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, including a copy of our Sustainability Report, visit RegalRexnord.

Forward Looking Statements



All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical facts, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by their use of terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," and similar expressions, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

SOURCE Regal Rexnord Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED