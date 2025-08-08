Director Susan Ocampo Announces Retirement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (Nasdaq: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, has announced that Director Susan Ocampo will be retiring from MACOM's Board of Directors (the“Board”), effective August 31, 2025. Mrs. Ocampo has served as a Director on the Board since August 2010, joining after she and her late husband John Ocampo acquired MACOM in 2009. During her fifteen year tenure, Mrs. Ocampo has been an integral part of MACOM's development, providing exceptional guidance throughout that time.

“On behalf of the entire Board and management team, I want to express our gratitude for all of Susan's contributions,” said Stephen G. Daly, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board, MACOM.“John and Susan's legacy is permanently woven into the fabric of our company-from our corporate values to our commitment to excellence. Susan's contributions to the Board during her tenure will continue to benefit MACOM for years to come.”

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Industrial and Defense, Data Center and Telecommunications industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

