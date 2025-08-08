Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Yocan Lux 2.0 Series Launches: Precision Control Meets Smarter Vaping


2025-08-08 08:34:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yocan , a leader in vaporizer technology, today refined its bestselling battery platform with the Lux 2.0 Series , proving meaningful innovation doesn't require reinventing the wheel. While retaining the signature top-twist voltage control (1.8V-4.2V) users expect, the new generation introduces first-ever OLED smart display and precision-engineered preheat system.

What's Actually New:

  • OLED Display - Real-time voltage/puff/battery tracking (previously hidden metrics)
  • Refined Preheat Algorithm - 10 seconds 1.8V preheat to help prepare the coil for vaporization.
  • Type-C Charging - 50min full charge (vs. 80min micro-USB in version 1).
  • Puff Counter - Track usage patterns with 9,999-count memory.

“With Lux 2.0 series, we're not overhauling how you adjust voltage-we're finally letting you see what's happening as you do it,” said Yocan's Marketing Manager.“It's like adding a speedometer to a car that only had a gas pedal before: the core experience stays familiar, but now you're in the know. Want to try it for free? Submit your shipping details at , and a member of our team will reach out.”

Two Models, One Premium Experience

  • Same proven voltage range but now with visual confirmation
  • Preheat maintains 1.8V output with ±0.1V consistency (lab-tested)
  • 15-second cutoff now syncs with display timer

Available Colors

Black, White, Blue, Purple, and Pink.
For more detail, visit Yocan Lux 2.0 Series .



About Yocan

Since 2013, Yocan has led the vaping industry with innovative designs, rigorous quality standards, and user-centric solutions. Committed to refining the vaping experience, Yocan continues to develop advanced devices that promote performance, safety, and style for users worldwide.

Website:

Facebook:

Instagram:

YouTube:

Press Contact:

Company:Yocan Technology Co., Ltd

Contact Person:Jimmy Wen

Email:...

Website:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at


