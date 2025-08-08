Yocan Lux 2.0 Series Launches: Precision Control Meets Smarter Vaping

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yocan , a leader in vaporizer technology, today refined its bestselling battery platform with the Lux 2.0 Series , proving meaningful innovation doesn't require reinventing the wheel. While retaining the signature top-twist voltage control (1.8V-4.2V) users expect, the new generation introduces first-ever OLED smart display and precision-engineered preheat system.

What's Actually New:



OLED Display - Real-time voltage/puff/battery tracking (previously hidden metrics)

Refined Preheat Algorithm - 10 seconds 1.8V preheat to help prepare the coil for vaporization.

Type-C Charging - 50min full charge (vs. 80min micro-USB in version 1). Puff Counter - Track usage patterns with 9,999-count memory.

“With Lux 2.0 series, we're not overhauling how you adjust voltage-we're finally letting you see what's happening as you do it,” said Yocan's Marketing Manager.“It's like adding a speedometer to a car that only had a gas pedal before: the core experience stays familiar, but now you're in the know. Want to try it for free? Submit your shipping details at , and a member of our team will reach out.”

Two Models, One Premium Experience



Same proven voltage range but now with visual confirmation

Preheat maintains 1.8V output with ±0.1V consistency (lab-tested) 15-second cutoff now syncs with display timer

Available Colors

Black, White, Blue, Purple, and Pink.

For more detail, visit Yocan Lux 2.0 Series .







About Yocan

Since 2013, Yocan has led the vaping industry with innovative designs, rigorous quality standards, and user-centric solutions. Committed to refining the vaping experience, Yocan continues to develop advanced devices that promote performance, safety, and style for users worldwide.

