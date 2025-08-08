BERLOOK Blends Style And Sustainability In 4 Influencer-Approved Swimsuits

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERLOOK, the eco-conscious swimwear brand, announces the launch of four trending swimsuit styles designed with sustainability and confidence in mind. Worn by over 12,000 influencers from Bali to Ibiza, each piece combines fashion-forward design with recycled ocean plastic-proving that swimwear can be both stylish and responsible.

When the pandemic halted global activity, a reevaluation of humanity's relationship with nature began. As environmental pollution worsened, the decision was made to draw on a decade of fashion industry experience to create a swimwear brand merging aesthetics, comfort, and sustainability. With BERLOOK, women can not only look their best on the beach but also contribute to the sustainable fashion movement. This is no ordinary swimwear-it represents a revolution where fashion meets responsibility.

The 4 Hottest Swimwear Styles Influencers Are In Love With:

ECONYL® – Eco Upgrade, Nature Protected









This isn't just a swimsuit-it's a badge of mindful style. BERLOOK's Eco-look line is crafted with ECONYL®, a 100% recycled nylon fiber born from waste : think discarded fishing nets, industrial plastics, and textile scraps, all given new purpose.

Picking ECONYL® over virgin nylon? It's bigger than trends. It's influencers leaning into berlook eco-values-proof that our commitment to sustainability isn't just heard, but embraced.

Blue Floral – Vintage Artistry with Soft Romance







Timeless vintage allure defies obsolescence and refuses to be boxed in by norms. Blending the essence of classical art with modern swimwear design, it weaves soft blue and white floral motifs into flowing, unforced patterns-transforming the piece into something that feels more like a gallery exhibit than ordinary attire.

This isn't just a decorative print; it's a contemporary reimagining of enduring beauty that strikes a chord with all. The layered blue and white hues bring out a natural luminosity in the skin, carrying an air of composed sophistication that simply clicks.

Green Jacquard – Textured Elegance, Refined Sophistication







Love textures that catch the eye and designs that feel intentional? The Green Jacquard bikini was made for you. That intricate jacquard pattern? It's no accident-those soft, almost 3D details look like a tiny work of art, and they play up your curves in all the right ways.​

Deep green takes center stage here, with a whisper of light blue trim that adds just enough contrast. It's luxe, but not loud. The cut's clean, the details are on point, and somehow it marries old-school elegance with that fresh, modern vibe. Perfect if you want to show off your taste without trying too hard-timeless, chic, and totally unforgettable.

Lurex fabric – Luxe Glow, Shimmering Elegance







The Blue Lurex swimsuit is where luxury intersects with responsibility. Crafted from premium recycled polyamide, it boasts stretch, breathability, and an ultra-soft feel-all while minimizing environmental impact.

A standout feature lies in its intricately woven gold and silver Lurex threads: they catch the light with every movement, casting a subtle, luminous shimmer. Whether for beach strolls, holiday photoshoots, or poolside gatherings, this swimsuit ensures effortless distinction in any setting.

12K Influencers Can't Get Enough-BERLOOK's Changing the Swimwear Game

Social feeds have been lighting up with BERLOOK lately- influencers and fashion bloggers can't seem to get enough. They're sharing try-ons and raving about how the brand is shaking up swimwear with fresh , fun designs.

This summer, BERLOOK offers a stress-free choice. Its pieces deliver head-turning fashion, confidence-boosting coverage, and day-long support-all while contributing to sustainable style.

For more details, the BERLOOK official site awaits, where the next favorite swimsuit is ready to be discovered.









