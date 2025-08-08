Hudson Global Reports 2025 Second Quarter Results
|HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|35,541
|$
|35,712
|$
|67,407
|$
|69,603
|Operating expenses:
|Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses
|16,906
|18,097
|32,374
|35,658
|Salaries and related
|14,837
|14,325
|29,182
|29,491
|Office and general
|2,793
|2,412
|5,357
|5,341
|Marketing and promotion
|971
|778
|1,901
|1,656
|Depreciation and amortization
|245
|287
|528
|684
|Total operating expenses
|35,752
|35,899
|69,342
|72,830
|Operating loss
|(211
|)
|(187
|)
|(1,935
|)
|(3,227
|)
|Non-operating income (expense):
|Interest (expense) income, net
|54
|94
|125
|187
|Other expense, net
|(186
|)
|(95
|)
|(257
|)
|(134
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(343
|)
|(188
|)
|(2,067
|)
|(3,174
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|345
|253
|377
|165
|Net loss
|$
|(688
|)
|$
|(441
|)
|$
|(2,444
|)
|$
|(3,339
|)
|Loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.82
|)
|$
|(1.10
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.82
|)
|$
|(1.10
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|2,995
|3,011
|2,990
|3,026
|Diluted
|2,995
|3,011
|2,990
|3,026
|HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|16,837
|$
|17,011
|Accounts receivable, less allowance for expected credit losses of $205 and $391, respectively
|23,549
|20,093
|Restricted cash, current
|497
|476
|Prepaid and other
|2,410
|2,560
|Total current assets
|43,293
|40,140
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,728 and $1,668, respectively
|241
|242
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|931
|1,024
|Goodwill
|5,760
|5,703
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $4,376 and $3,897, respectively
|2,026
|2,491
|Deferred tax assets, net
|3,053
|2,648
|Restricted cash, non-current
|189
|180
|Other assets
|84
|155
|Total assets
|$
|55,577
|$
|52,583
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,344
|$
|1,789
|Accrued salaries, commissions, and benefits
|5,707
|4,306
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|5,884
|4,504
|Operating lease obligations, current
|321
|623
|Total current liabilities
|14,256
|11,222
|Income tax payable
|96
|93
|Operating lease obligations
|650
|441
|Other liabilities
|445
|399
|Total liabilities
|15,447
|12,155
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
|-
|-
| Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 4,042 and
4,033 shares issued; 2,755 and 2,750 shares outstanding, respectively
|4
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|494,838
|494,209
|Accumulated deficit
|(432,461
|)
|(430,017
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax
|(1,169
|)
|(2,717
|)
|Treasury stock, 1,287 and 1,283 shares, respectively, at cost
|(21,082
|)
|(21,051
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|40,130
|40,428
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|55,577
|$
|52,583
|HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
|SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE
|RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
| For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Americas
|Asia Pacific
|EMEA
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenue, from external customers
|$
|7,138
|$
|21,570
|$
|6,833
|$
|-
|$
|35,541
|Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)
|$
|6,299
|$
|8,839
|$
|3,497
|$
|-
|$
|18,635
|Net loss
|$
|(688
|)
|Provision from income taxes
|345
|Interest income, net
|(54
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|245
|EBITDA (loss) (2)
|$
|228
|$
|1,427
|$
|(701
|)
|$
|(1,106
|)
|(152
|)
|Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges
|265
|220
|120
|(419
|)
|186
|Stock-based compensation expense
|59
|130
|(18
|)
|72
|243
|Non-recurring severance and professional fees
|122
|97
|249
|571
|1,039
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)
|$
|674
|$
|1,874
|$
|(350
|)
|$
|(882
|)
|$
|1,316
| For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Americas
|Asia Pacific
|EMEA
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenue, from external customers
|$
|6,972
|$
|22,649
|$
|6,091
|$
|-
|$
|35,712
|Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)
|$
|6,344
|$
|7,627
|$
|3,644
|$
|-
|$
|17,615
|Net loss
|$
|(441
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|253
|Interest income, net
|(94
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|287
|EBITDA (loss) (2)
|$
|402
|$
|224
|$
|149
|$
|(770
|)
|5
|Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges
|81
|287
|78
|(351
|)
|95
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5
|101
|46
|35
|187
|Non-recurring severance and professional fees
|131
|151
|-
|176
|458
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)
|$
|619
|$
|763
|$
|273
|$
|(910
|)
|$
|745
|(1)
|Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
|(2)
|Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
|SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE (continued)
|RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Americas
|Asia Pacific
|EMEA
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenue, from external customers
|$
|13,990
|$
|40,697
|$
|12,720
|$
|-
|$
|67,407
|Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)
|$
|12,279
|$
|16,050
|$
|6,704
|$
|-
|$
|35,033
|Net loss
|$
|(2,444
|)
|Provision from income taxes
|377
|Interest income, net
|(125
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|528
|EBITDA (loss) (2)
|$
|87
|$
|1,710
|$
|(1,339
|)
|$
|(2,122
|)
|(1,664
|)
|Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges
|440
|354
|242
|(779
|)
|257
|Stock-based compensation expense
|122
|261
|25
|221
|629
|Non-recurring severance and professional fees
|122
|151
|249
|904
|1,426
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)
|$
|771
|$
|2,476
|$
|(823
|)
|$
|(1,776
|)
|$
|648
|For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Americas
|Asia Pacific
|EMEA
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenue, from external customers
|$
|12,966
|$
|44,158
|$
|12,479
|$
|-
|$
|69,603
|Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)
|$
|12,149
|$
|14,173
|$
|7,623
|$
|-
|$
|33,945
|Net loss
|$
|(3,339
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|165
|Interest income, net
|(187
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|684
|EBITDA (loss) (2)
|$
|(462
|)
|$
|(377
|)
|$
|417
|$
|(2,255
|)
|(2,677
|)
|Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges
|143
|405
|88
|(502
|)
|134
|Stock-based compensation expense
|99
|228
|104
|134
|565
|Non-recurring severance and professional fees
|131
|337
|7
|706
|1,181
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)
|$
|(89
|)
|$
|593
|$
|616
|$
|(1,917
|)
|$
|(797
|)
|(1)
|Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
|(2)
|Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CONSTANT CURRENCY MEASURES
(in thousands) (unaudited)
The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its revenue generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company defines the term“constant currency” to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, adjusted net revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), other non-operating income (expense), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company's management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the Company's underlying business trends. The Company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|As
|As
|Currency
|Constant
|reported
|reported
|translation
|currency
|Revenue:
|Americas
|$
|7,138
|$
|6,972
|$
|(4
|)
|$
|6,968
|Asia Pacific
|21,570
|22,649
|(427
|)
|22,222
|EMEA
|6,833
|6,091
|347
|6,438
|Total
|$
|35,541
|$
|35,712
|$
|(84
|)
|$
|35,628
|Adjusted net revenue (1)
|Americas
|$
|6,299
|$
|6,344
|$
|(4
|)
|$
|6,340
|Asia Pacific
|8,839
|7,627
|(79
|)
|7,548
|EMEA
|3,497
|3,644
|206
|3,850
|Total
|$
|18,635
|$
|17,615
|$
|123
|$
|17,738
|SG&A:(2)
|Americas
|$
|5,874
|$
|5,919
|$
|(15
|)
|$
|5,904
|Asia Pacific
|7,124
|7,025
|(71
|)
|6,954
|EMEA
|4,080
|3,450
|171
|3,621
|Corporate
|1,523
|1,121
|-
|1,121
|Total
|$
|18,601
|$
|17,515
|$
|85
|$
|17,600
|Operating income (loss):
|Americas
|$
|290
|$
|252
|$
|(5
|)
|$
|247
|Asia Pacific
|1,611
|465
|(4
|)
|461
|EMEA
|(586
|)
|221
|37
|258
|Corporate
|(1,526
|)
|(1,125
|)
|-
|(1,125
|)
|Total
|$
|(211
|)
|$
|(187
|)
|$
|28
|$
|(159
|)
|EBITDA (loss):
|Americas
|$
|228
|$
|402
|$
|(4
|)
|$
|398
|Asia Pacific
|1,427
|224
|-
|224
|EMEA
|(701
|)
|149
|33
|182
|Corporate
|(1,106
|)
|(770
|)
|-
|(770
|)
|Total
|$
|(152
|)
|$
|5
|$
|29
|$
|34
|(1)
|Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
|(2)
|SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments' expenses and includes salaries and related costs, office and general costs, and marketing and promotion costs.
| HUDSON GLOBAL INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Adjusted
|Diluted Shares
|Per Diluted
|For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Net Income
|Outstanding
|Share (1)
|Net loss
|$
|(688
|)
|2,995
|$
|(0.23
|)
|Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax)
|1,039
|2,995
|0.35
|Adjusted net income (2)
|$
|351
|2,995
|$
|0.12
|Adjusted
|Diluted Shares
|Per Diluted
|For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Net Income
|Outstanding
|Share (1)
|Net loss
|$
|(441
|)
|3,011
|$
|(0.15
|)
|Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax)
|560
|3,011
|0.19
|Adjusted net income (2)
|$
|119
|3,011
|$
|0.04
|(1)
|Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
|(2)
|Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are Non-GAAP measures defined as reported net income or loss and reported net income or loss per diluted share before items such as acquisition-related costs and non-recurring severance and professional fees after tax that are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for net income or loss and net income or loss per share and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Further, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
