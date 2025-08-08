Hudson Global Reports 2025 Second Quarter Results

2025 Second Quarter Summary



Revenue of $35.5 million decreased 0.5% from the second quarter of 2024 and 0.2% in constant currency.

Adjusted net revenue of $18.6 million increased 5.8% from the second quarter of 2024 and 5.1% in constant currency.

Net loss was $0.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)* was $0.12 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.04 in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)* was $1.3 million, an increase versus adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. Total cash including restricted cash was $17.5 million at June 30, 2025.



Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO of Hudson RPO, noted, "The overall increase in adjusted net revenue in the second quarter of 2025 reflects a modest upturn in business activity, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. Year-to-date, we have made key strategic hires aimed at deepening and enhancing our capabilities, strengthening our ability to deliver scalable, high-impact talent solutions to our clients. In parallel, we recently completed two strategic transactions: acquiring Alpha Consulting Group, a Japan-based recruitment services provider, which marked our formal entry into the Japanese market; and integrating McKinsey CMO Group (CMRG), a boutique firm specializing in recruitment marketing, brand strategy, and talent engagement."

Jeff Eberwein, CEO of Hudson Global, added, "As Jake referenced, we continue to make investments in our business to better support our clients' recruitment needs and streamline operations. Altogether in the first half of 2025, we invested approximately $1.4 million in sales, marketing, and technology above maintenance levels to enhance future growth. Our growth strategy remains focused on organic expansion, targeted bolt-on acquisitions, and cross-regional service integration initiatives designed to broaden our client base, extend our geographic footprint, and unlock additional value for our clients.

Mr. Eberwein continued, "In May 2025, we announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Star Equity Holdings (Nasdaq: STRR / STRRP) (the "Merger"). While the Merger is subject to the approval of the shareholders of both the Company and Star, with both shareholder meetings scheduled for August 21, the NewCo created via the Merger is expected to create considerable value to Hudson's shareholders, due to increased size, diversification of revenue streams, and the elimination of redundant public company and overhead costs.”

* The Company provides non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.

Regional Highlights

All rate comparisons are in constant currency.

Americas

In the second quarter of 2025, Americas revenue of $7.1 million increased 2% and adjusted net revenue of $6.3 million decreased 1% from the second quarter of 2024. EBITDA was $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to EBITDA of $0.4 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million in the same period last year.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific revenue of $21.6 million decreased 3% and adjusted net revenue of $8.8 million increased 17% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. EBITDA was $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to EBITDA of $0.2 million in the same period one year ago, and adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA")

EMEA revenue in the second quarter of 2025 increased 6% to $6.8 million and adjusted net revenue of $3.5 million decreased 9% from the second quarter of 2024. EBITDA loss was $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to EBITDA of $0.1 million in the same period one year ago. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Corporate Costs

In the second quarter of 2025, the Company's corporate costs were $0.9 million, approximately flat versus the prior year quarter. Corporate costs in the second quarter of 2025 and 2024 excluded non-recurring expenses of $0.6 million and $0.2 million, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the second quarter of 2025 with $17.5 million in cash, including $0.7 million in restricted cash. The Company generated $0.1 million in cash flow from operations during the second quarter of 2025 compared to an outflow of $4.3 million of cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

As a reminder, the Company approved a $5 million common stock share repurchase program, effective August 8, 2023. To date, the Company has purchased 175,041 shares for $2.9 million under this program and has $2.1 million remaining. The Company continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital.

NOL Carryforward

As of December 31, 2024, Hudson Global had $240 million of usable net operating losses (“NOL”) in the U.S., which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of Hudson Global common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board's prior written approval.

Financial Tables Follow