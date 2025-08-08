Craveworthy Brands Invests And Becomes Managing Partner Of Gregorys Coffee To Double Down On Hospitality, Quality And Growth

Gregorys Founder Gregory Zamfotis will remain with the Company as President of the Brand and continue to guide it with the passion, quality-first mindset and sense of family that has defined it since day one. With a foundation built on innovation, Gregorys will double down on the systems and stories that set it apart.

The Future is Craveworthy

What lies ahead is a powerful opportunity to expand reach, deepen impact and keep raising the bar on what coffee culture can be. With the U.S. specialty coffee market forecast to hit an estimated $81.8 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research) and 66 percent of U.S. adults drinking coffee daily (The Food Institute), the demand for unique, quality-driven brands like Gregorys is increasing rapidly.

Craveworthy will manage and provide expertise across core business functions such as operations and training, while the Brand retains its 'not-so-regular' identity. The Company's industry-leading team and growth-focused platform are well-positioned to help Gregorys continue fueling the hustle, while maintaining its high-quality standards. With plans to franchise Gregorys in the fourth quarter of 2025, Craveworthy will tap into its full suite of support to further expand with aspiring, qualified entrepreneurs around the country.

Gregorys' industry leading coffee program is rooted in its dedication to sourcing and roasting coffee by hand five days a week in New York City. The roastery will continue to serve as the heart of operations and fuel each location with fresh coffee roasted to order.

A Brand Fueled by Hustle

Founded in 2006 in Manhattan, Gregorys was created with one vision: to serve quality without compromise to people who hustle hard and expect the best. What began as a single neighborhood café has grown into a culture-defining coffee brand known for its dedication to craft and innovative beverage offerings.

From scratch-made pastries and a food program curated by its in-house registered dietitian to rotating limited-edition coffees roasted fresh in its NYC roastery, Gregorys places as much emphasis on good food and good people as it does on good coffee. With more than 50 locations across the U.S., the Brand continues to serve communities that aim high, never settle and care deeply about quality and connection.

Gregorys is on a mission to challenge the status quo by seeing coffee differently. As new product offerings and innovative café formats roll out, the team is ready to serve its growing fan base of loyal 'Gregulars' in even more meaningful ways.

Transactional Advisors and Partners

Kitchen Fund is a growth equity investor supporting Craveworthy and the newly formed partnership with Gregorys. Known for backing purpose-driven food brands, Kitchen Fund provides capital, deep industry expertise and a powerful network to help restaurants scale by bringing their story, ethos and recipes to eaters everywhere.

Harborfield represents the growth equity investment interests of experienced restaurant investor, Ezra S. Field. Field has decades of experience in consumer and growth private equity investing, including 14 years in a variety of roles with Roark Capital, including having been its CIO. He is now a valued strategic partner to Craveworthy and an investor in the Gregorys partnership.

Branded serves as a strategic advisor to Craveworthy and investment partner in the newly formed collaboration with Gregorys. Branded is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry.

Leadership Commentary

"The human element is at the core of everything we do at Craveworthy, and Gregorys is a brand with a true heartbeat," said Gregg Majewski, CEO and founder of Craveworthy Brands. "Gregory has built something special: a cult following, a craft product and a clear identity. Our role is to protect that, while layering in the operational firepower to grow thoughtfully."

"We built this family-oriented coffee brand for people who hustle hard and expect quality, without compromise. Our 'Gregulars,' our baristas, our roasters, our bakers, everyone is part of this story," added Zamfotis. "As we embark on this new chapter of national growth, we'll continue putting love and care into every roast, every pastry and every interaction we have in our local communities."

"We're proud of the Gregorys team for their impressive growth over the past few years and thrilled to begin scaling nationally. We couldn't have found a better partner than Craveworthy to ensure further success," said Managing Partner of Kitchen Fund, Greg Culkin.

"I've been a proud Gregorys customer since 2009, so this one's personal. Getting to pour my energy into something that's been part of my daily life for so long is incredibly fulfilling," added Craveworthy Chief Business Officer, Josh Halpern. " The beverage category is on fire right now. Consumers are looking for brands that show up with taste, authenticity and convenience, and Gregorys Coffee checks every single box. I should know. I'm proof."

Majewski concluded, "There are so many Gregs involved in this partnership, it really feels destined we'd end up partnering with a brand called Gregorys. Beyond that, coffee IS culture, and together, we're brewing something with staying power. Good coffee, good food, good people. That's the future."

To learn more about Craveworthy, please visit . To learn more about Gregorys, please visit .

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Shaquille O'Neal-founded Big Chicken, Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Genghis Grill, Gregorys Coffee, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Smashburgers, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to breathing new life into legacy brands while supercharging emerging concepts. The Company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at .

ABOUT GREGORYS COFFEE

Gregorys Coffee was founded by Gregory Zamfotis in 2006 in Manhattan with the vision of fueling everyday New Yorkers with amazing coffee and creating memorable experiences. That singular café would soon grow to more than 50 locations across the US, turning regulars into 'Gregulars' every step of the way. Gregorys earns its loyal following by staying true to its roots: having a relentless focus on quality, developing unique menu offerings you cannot find anywhere else and creating a guest experience that is second to none. Gregorys serves purpose where it matters most, and we can't wait for what's next. Learn more about Gregorys at .

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands