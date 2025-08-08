Silo Wellness Appoints Defense Finance Veteran Richard Craven As CEO To Guide Strategic Transition To Born Defense

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Eugene, Oregon and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) ("Silo," or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment ofas Chief Executive Officer and to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Craven will play a key strategic role in stewarding the company's transition into Born Defense Inc., an investment issuer focused on the defense and national security space guided by the Just War Doctrine and committed to ending the“forever wars.”

Mr. Craven brings decades of international experience in high-level financial structuring, regulatory navigation, and defense-related enterprise development. He currently serves as Director of Global Strategy at RemTech, a UK-based innovator specializing in secure communications infrastructure for government, military, and commercial markets. His leadership there includes guiding the deployment of advanced secure communications systems.

Prior to his work at RemTech, Mr. Craven also founded and led one of the UK's largest retail investment distribution platforms, managing over £11.2 billion in assets with annual inflows exceeding £4 billion. He also held CEO responsibilities overseeing the North American operations of a defense-related company acting on behalf of a foreign Ministry of Defense. In that role, he executed major U.S. defense system procurement and co-development agreements with top-tier OEMs.

As an executive well-versed in ITAR, CFIUS, and complex transnational investment frameworks, Mr. Craven offers a unique and critical perspective on Born Defense's global regulatory posture.

Mike Arnold, president and founder of Born Defense, commented:

"Born's mission requires not just vision, but dealmakers who've operated inside complex defense transactions. Richard's global credibility and executional discipline make him indispensable to our board as we scale Born Defense."

Mr. Craven joins the team at a pivotal moment for the company. On June 2, 2025, Silo Wellness announced its intention to proceed with a change of business and rebrand as Born Defense Inc., focusing on strategic investments across the defense, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, and national resilience sectors. The change of business is expected to close later this year, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

For more information about Silo Wellness and the Born Defense transition, please visit: .

About Born Defense

Silo Wellness (CSE: SILO) is a public company currently transitioning its operations into Born Defense Inc., a national security investment issuer committed to ethical defense finance guided by the Just War Doctrine. The company's restructured business model centers on trade finance, strategic equity investments, and collateral-backed lending for pre-IPO and critical infrastructure ventures globally.

