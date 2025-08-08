Universal Digital Appoints New CEO To Spearhead Strategic Vision

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) -(CSE: LFG) (FSE: 8R20) ("" or the "") announces that Timothy Chan has stepped down from his position as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective August 7, 2025. Mr. Chan will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

The Board of Directors has appointed Christopher Yeung, the Company's current Chief Investment Officer, to assume the additional role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Yeung will continue to lead the Company's investment strategy while assuming responsibility for overall corporate leadership, operations, and regulatory oversight.

A seasoned blockchain and digital asset entrepreneur, Mr. Yeung has deep expertise in institutional crypto markets. He was among the first employees at BlockFi, where he established and led its Asian trading business, scaling it into a multi-billion-dollar portfolio. At BlockFi, he played a key role in the institutionalization of digital assets, helping negotiate one of the first Bitcoin EFP trades on the CME in 2019. Mr. Yeung also supported the transformation of Hex Trust from a digital asset custodian into a regulated prime broker. He began his career at Morgan Stanley.

"Tim has played a critical leadership role in stewarding the Company through its recent transformation," said Peter Rhodes, Chief Financial Officer of Universal Digital. "We're grateful for his continued contributions as a director and look forward to working closely with him in this next phase."

As part of Mr. Yeung's expanded role, the Company has granted him 200,000 stock options pursuant to Company's long-term incentive plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $1.00 per common share, vest immediately, and expire on August 7, 2027, subject to the terms of the plan and applicable securities laws.

RSU Grants

In connection with ongoing leadership contributions and to align long-term interests with shareholders, the Company also announces the grant of an aggregate of 175,000 RSUs pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan. The RSUs will vest in eight equal quarterly installments over a two-year period from the date of grant subject to the terms of the plan and applicable securities laws.

Engagement of Has Innovations for Strategic Marketing and Visibility Services

On August 7, 2025, the Company entered into an agreement with Has Innovations Trading L.L.C. ("Has Innovations") for the provision of strategic marketing and brand visibility services (the "Services").

The Services commenced on August 7, 2025 and end on November 7, 2025, with the option to extend thereafter by written mutual agreement. The Services include digital marketing strategy, investor targeting, content positioning, press release distribution, and paid advertising campaigns across platforms such as Facebook, Google Ads, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). Has Innovations will also support broader brand awareness initiatives through digital outreach and ecosystem engagement targeting both qualified and retail investor audiences.

The agreement forms part of the Company's broader capital markets communications strategy and does not constitute Investor Relations Activities as defined under securities legislation.

As consideration, the Company has agreed to pay a one-time fee of USD $200,000 in cash, payable in full in advance. No securities or equity-based compensation have been or will be granted in connection with this agreement.

Has Innovations and its principals are arm's length parties to the Company and do not currently hold any securities of the Company. The Company confirms that Has Innovations will not provide market making services and that compensation is not contingent on market performance or trading volume.

Contact Details of Has Innovations LLC:

Principal Name: Adam Savage

Address: Bin Dasmal Building, Office 2B29, Al Goze Industrial First, Dubai, United Arab Emirates,

Email: ...

Phone: +61 405 783 399

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.